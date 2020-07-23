COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: Christian Women’s Events
The August 14 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the August 21 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
Virtual Movie Night
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will host a virtual movie night July 31, 2020, at 7 p.m. Watch a movie from home and donate the cost of seeing a movie at the theater. Pizza Plus is partnering with Second Harvest to take donations for the food bank in its stores and will match those donations up to $10,000.
Donations can also be sent to Second Harvest by going to https://netfoodbank.org/, clicking on the COVID-19 response button and designating the funds to “Movie Night.” For more information on movie night, email specialevents@netfoodbank.org.
CANCELED: Tiger Town And Friends Reunion
The 2020 Snuff Ridge, Tiger Town & Friends reunion planned for August is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Look forward to seeing you in August 2021!
Horse Show
The TN Walking Horse Classic Show will be hosted by South Central Ruritan on Saturday July 25. Gates open at 2 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. Come on out to South Central Ruritan and have some fun! Best Hot Fudge Cake in town!
CANCELED: Gammon Family Reunion
The Gammon family reunion scheduled for Saturday, July 25, has been canceled.
CANCELED: Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
CANCELED: Hendrix Family Reunion
The Hendrix family reunion that was scheduled to be held Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Central Community Christian Church in Carter County has been canceled due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: St. James High School Reunion
St. James High School class of 1962 will not meet August 29, for their 58th annual reunion. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.
VFW Post 1990
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 will hold its monthly meeting on July 30, at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.vfwpost1990.org for updates.
Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach
The first planning meeting for the annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. at Cedar Hill CP Church, 4170 Newport Hwy., Greeneville. All interested persons are asked to attend this planning meeting as lots of important decisions need to be made. We look forward to seeing lots of volunteers at this meeting.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in July per Lawanna Johnson, Worthy Grand Matron.