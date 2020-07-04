COMMUNITY EVENTS Aldridge Reunion Canceled
The Aldridge reunion scheduled for July 4, at Kinser Park, has been canceled.
Bowmantown Ruritan Breakfast
We are back with our First Saturday Breakfast — same wonderful food with CDC guidelines to make your meal and fellowship a safe event! Come out Saturday, July 4, to 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford, from 7-10 a.m.
The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj and coffee. Your donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Scottish Rite Car Show
The Greene County Scottish Rite Club will hold its annual club car show on Saturday, July 11, at the Food City parking lot on the 11E By-Pass (A.J. Highway), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds help provide shoes for Greene County children. For more information, contact Willis Scott at 552-3212. Due to the current increase in COVID-19 cases and for your protection, please wear a mask and practice social distancing during the event.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women’s Club will host an event featuring GOP congressional and senatorial candidates. The event will be held at the Chuckey Doak High School auditorium on July 11, at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. “It will be your chance to ask questions that are important to our future. Please bring every person you know that is interested in the preservation of our country,” organizers said.
CANCELED: Christian Women
The July 10 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the July 17 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled due to the virus.
Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen reopened on Wednesday, June 17. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on a take out only basis. Please come to the pavilion to receive your meals. We will continue doing this for the immediate future. For more information call 423-342-7006.
MEETINGS Mysinger Family Reunion
The Mysinger family will hold their annual family reunion at the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, July 12, at noon. Everyone is requested to bring a well filled basket.
American Legion
The American Legion Post 64 will resume with their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 6, at the post, located at 101 Longview Drive. All veterans are welcome to attend.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in July per Lawanna Johnson, Worthy Grand Matron.