COMMUNITY EVENTS Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshments.
Greene County Democratic Part Annual Picnic
The Greene County Democratic Party Annual Picnic will be held Saturday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Baileyton City Park, 6723 Horton Highway. A catered meal will be served at a cost of $10. Entertainment will be provided by Eugene Wolf.
Lawnmower Pull
South Central Ruritan will host TNT Lawnmower Pulls Saturday, June 12. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun. Concessions will be open and don’t forget Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
Limestone Ruritan 3rd Friday Supper
Due to increases in food costs the Limestone Ruritan will no longer be able to continue the 3rd Friday Fish Fries. However, we will be continuing our 3rd Friday Suppers with a rotating menu. This month we are planning a Soup Bean Supper from 4:30–7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, with an optional dine-in or drive-thru. The cost is $8 per plate and $4 for children 5-10.
Nolichuckey Ruritan Car Show
The Nolachuckey Ruritan is sponsoring a car show on June 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at South Greene High School. Antique and older cars will be available for viewing.
Tusculum VFD Barbecue & Ice Cream Supper
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will hold an old fashioned barbecue & homemade ice cream supper on Saturday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m. at the Tusculum City Hall.
Yoder’s BBQ or hot dog plates will be $10 and includes either a BBQ sandwich or hotdog, baked beans, slaw, chips, drink and ice cream. Kids hot dog plates are $5 and include a hot dog, chips, drink and ice cream. Meals will be sold in to-go fashion. TVFD expressed thanks to Yoder’s Country Market, Sara Lee Bread, Nathan Dound and Zaxby’s for sponsoring the fundraiser.
Feed The Community
Midway United Methodist Church will hold a dine-in or drive-thru Feed the Community meal on June 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until all the food is gone. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Union Temple Decoration Of Graves
Union Temple Cemetery on Kingsport Highway will hold decoration of graves Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13. All decorations you wish to keep should be removed by June 19 so mowing can resume. Someone will be on the grounds each day, taking donations for upkeep.
Blood Drive
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club will host a Marsh Regional Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 15 from 3-8 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building, located at 711 Mt. Pleasant Road. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome as capacity allows. Call 423-620-3964 to schedule an appointment. All donors will receive a free “United We Give” patriotic t-shirt.
Camp Creek Yard Sale
The 2021 Camp Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 beginning at 8 a.m., at 2999 Camp Creek Road. Vendor spaces are available. Concessions will be available at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Paviion, including Gerry’s Homemade Donuts. There will be clean restrooms on site. The event is sponsored by the Camp Creek Ruritan Club.
Christian Women’s Luncheon
All women are invited to the Greeneville Christian Women’s June 18 “Butterflies & Flowers” Luncheon to be held at noon at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Virginia Hiss of Bristol, Tennessee, will be the speaker. Her topic will be “An Invite is an Invite.” Virginia will also present the feature “You Can Draw!” The vocalist will be Keith Paxton. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
Midway And Mosheim VFD Fireworks Sale
The Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway, beginning June 24-July 5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be fireworks for all ages. Come out and support the Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments. For more information, call 329-8726 or 422-7227.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, June 21, from 11 a.m.-noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up a meal. Social distancing will be in place.
Morning Pointe Cruise In
Morning Pointe will hold a cruise in on June 25 from 4-8 p.m. Bring your classic and antique cars, trucks, hot rods, etc. to 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, TN 37745. Call 423-787-1711 for more information.
Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Saturday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be steak and gravy, three sides, and dessert for $10. We are also collecting 4 oz. bottles of water for the Lamar School classrooms. Proceeds will benefit community projects.
West Greene Class of 2011
The West Greene High School Class of 2011 will hold its ten year reunion at the High School on Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. A few members of the class are also planning on playing paintball together on the afternoon of Sunday, June 13. For more information on either event, contact Alex Smyth at alex.smyth@gcstn.org.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS
DAV Chapter #42 And AuxiliaryDisabled American Veterans Chapter #42 and Auxiliary will meet on June 10 at 6 p.m. at the East Greene Free Will Baptist Church on Kiser Blvd. Election of officers will be held.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on Thursday, June 10 at Link Hills Country Club at noon. Guest speaker will be Dr. Sean Oschenbein. Dr. Oschenbein is the ambassador for Turning Point.
Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.