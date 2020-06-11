COMMUNITY EVENTS Liberty Hill Decoration
Liberty Hill Cemetery on Old Snapps Ferry Road will observe their annual decoration of graves this weekend, June 13 and 14. There will be a representative available to take donations. Donations can also be mailed to Liberty Hill Cemetery c/o Buster Scott, 320 Liberty Hill Rd. South, Chuckey, TN 37641. No cemetery meeting will be held after decoration due to COVID-19. We ask everyone to please observe COVID-19 protocols when on cemetery grounds. Please remove flowers by June 18, to resume mowing and maintenance of the grounds. Thank you for your support.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, June 15, 11 a.m. to noon. If you need a meal, feel free to drop by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be observed.
MEETINGS
CANCELED: Women’s LuncheonThe June 19 Christian Women’s Luncheon has been cancelled due to the virus.
CANCELED: Prayer ConnectionThe June 12 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection has been cancelled due to the virus.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, regular stated meeting for June is canceled per Worthy Grand Matron, Lawanna Johnson.
Glenwood Ruritan
The Glenwood Ruritan Club’s next scheduled meeting is June 11th.