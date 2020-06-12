COMMUNITY EVENTS Threads of Faith
Threads of Faith will be singing Sunday, June 14, at 10 a.m., at Mt. Bethel FWB Church located at 403 Mt. Bethel Rd., Greeneville, TN.
Union Temple Cemetery Decoration
Union Temple Cemetery will observe decoration Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14. Directors will be on the grounds to receive donations for cemetery upkeep. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen will be reopening on Wednesday June 17 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on a take out only basis. Please come to the pavilion to receive your meals. We will continue doing this for the immediate future. For more information call 423-342-7006.
Liberty Hill Decoration
Liberty Hill Cemetery on Old Snapps Ferry Road will observe their annual decoration of graves this weekend, June 13 and 14. There will be a representative available to take donations. Donations can also be mailed to Liberty Hill Cemetery c/o Buster Scott, 320 Liberty Hill Rd. South, Chuckey, TN 37641. No cemetery meeting will be held after decoration due to COVID-19. We ask everyone to please observe COVID-19 protocols when on cemetery grounds. Please remove flowers by June 18, to resume mowing and maintenance of the grounds. Thank you for your support.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, June 15, 11 a.m. to noon. If you need a meal, feel free to drop by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be observed.
MEETINGS Vietnam Veterans of America
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Greeneville Chapter 1143, will be holding their first meeting since gaining their Charter in February at 7 p.m. next Thursday, June 18, at the American Legion Post 64 Bldg, located on Snapps Ferry Rd. The American Legion building is located at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Snapps Ferry Road, where “The Tank” sits. Our Guest Speaker will be Mr. Charles McLain, the VA Officer for Greene County. We encourage all members to attend our first meeting to help us set goals for the future. We also welcome any new members. Memberships requirements include serving in Vietnam between 2/28/61 and 5/7/75, or in any duty location between 8/5/64 and 5/7/75. You did not have to physically serve in Vietnam.
Mt. Bethel FWB
Sunday night services will resume June 14, at 6 p.m. at Mt. Bethel FWB Church located at 403 Mt. Bethel Rd., Greeneville, TN.
Union Temple Community Club
The Union Temple Community Club will meet Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. A covered dish meal will be enjoyed. Everyone is welcome.
CANCELED: Women’s Luncheon
The June 19 Christian Women’s Luncheon has been cancelled due to the virus.
CANCELED: Prayer Connection
The June 12 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection has been cancelled due to the virus.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, regular stated meeting for June is canceled per Worthy Grand Matron, Lawanna Johnson.
Mt Zion UMC
Mt Zion UMC will hold outdoor services at the fellowship hall on this Sunday, June 14, at 9:30. This will be worship only with no Sunday school, congregational singing or other activities. No restrooms will be open. It will be live streamed on FB. You may remain in your car or sit with you household outside your car or in the grassy areas if your wear a mask and social distance from others. There will be ushers to direct you to a parking spot as traffic can only flow in one direction.