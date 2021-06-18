COMMUNITY EVENTS Morning Star Baptist Bible School
Morning Star Baptist Church will have Bible School June 20-24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night. There will be classes for all ages. Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
Morning Star Baptist Homecoming
Morning Star Baptist Church will hold home coming June 27 at 10 a.m. Rev. Brian Shetley will preach. His Fold will be singing. Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
God’s Church VBS
God’s Church, located at 65 Snyder Lane, will have vacation Bible school June 21-25 fron 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night. Classes are for infants through teenagers. A meal will be served each night. The thme is “Wonder World, Amazed by the Extraordinary Savior.” For more information, call 525-6646.
People’s Tabernacle Church
People’s Tabernacle Church will hold “Concrete & Cranes” Bible School from June 21-25. There will be classes for all ages up to adult. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. with classes from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be a family night on June 25 at 6 p.m., followed by a cookout and Pelican’s Snowballs. Everyone is invited.
Yard Sale, Car & Tractor Shows
The Greystone Ruritan Club will hold a yard sale, car show and tractor show on Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m.-? Bring your yard sale goodies (Call 440-0264 to book yard sale space), your vintage auto, tractor, lawn mower and win “Best of Show” award. There will also be lots of silent auction items on display for bidding. Refreshments will be on sale all day. The event will be located at the old Greystone School.
AJARC Field Day
On Saturday, June 26-27, the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will be participating in the ARRL Annual Field Day event. AJARC club members will be set up at Kinser Park, in Greeneville, at Pavilion #3 from 2 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday.
Horse Show
South Central Ruritan will be hosting Amateur Horse Show Saturday June 19. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Don’t forget Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
Quaker Knob Decoration Of Graves
Decoration of graves will be held at Quaker Knob Cemetery on June 20.
Ruritan Breakfast
Please join us June 19 from 7-10 a.m. for our monthly community breakfast. For $8 you will enjoy scrambled eggs, hash browns, ham, bacon, sausage, waffles, pancakes, biscuits, gravy, coffee and juice. The Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion is located at 2999 Camp Creek Road. Everyone is welcome.
Baileyton Lodge Dinner
Baileyton Lodge #520 will hold a chicken and dumpling dinner on June 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 365 Brunner Street. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drinks. The meal can be served dine-in or take-out. The cost is $9 for adults, $7 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Greene County Democratic Party Annual Picnic
The Greene County Democratic Party Annual Picnic will be held Saturday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Baileyton City Park, 6723 Horton Highway. A catered meal will be served at a cost of $10. Entertainment will be provided by Eugene Wolf.
Tusculum VFD Barbecue & Ice Cream Supper
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will hold an old fashioned barbecue & homemade ice cream supper on Saturday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m. at the Tusculum City Hall.
Yoder’s BBQ or hot dog plates will be $10 and includes either a BBQ sandwich or hotdog, baked beans, slaw, chips, drink and ice cream. Kids hot dog plates are $5 and include a hot dog, chips, drink and ice cream. Meals will be sold in to-go fashion. TVFD expressed thanks to Yoder’s Country Market, Sara Lee Bread, Nathan Dound and Zaxby’s for sponsoring the fundraiser.
Midway And Mosheim VFD Fireworks Sale
The Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway, beginning June 24-July 5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be fireworks for all ages. Come out and support the Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments. For more information, call 329-8726 or 422-7227.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, June 21, from 11 a.m.-noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up a meal. Social distancing will be in place.
Morning Pointe Cruise In
Morning Pointe will hold a cruise in on June 25 from 4-8 p.m. Bring your classic and antique cars, trucks, hot rods, etc. to 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, TN 37745. Call 423-787-1711 for more information.
Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Saturday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be steak and gravy, three sides, and dessert for $10. We are also collecting 4 oz. bottles of water for the Lamar School classrooms. Proceeds will benefit community projects.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.