COMMUNITY EVENTS Franklin Family Cemetery Decoration
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Franklin Family Cemetery Decoration Day on June 28, at 228 Barnes Branch Road in Madison County, North Carolina, will only be a decoration this year. Come and decorate the graves. There will be no food or gathering this year. For information please call, Slowly Franklin at 828-656-2621.
CANCELED: Tarlton Family Reunion
The Tarlton family reunion scheduled for June 20, at Pine Springs Baptist Church has been canceled due to the danger posed buy the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quaker Knob Decoration
Decoration Day will be observed at Quaker Knob Cemetery on Sunday, June 21.
Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen reopened on Wednesday June 17. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on a take out only basis. Please come to the pavilion to receive your meals. We will continue doing this for the immediate future. For more information call 423-342-7006.
MEETINGS Vietnam Veterans of America
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Greeneville Chapter 1143, will hold their first meeting since gaining their Charter in February, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at American Legion Post 6. The post is located on Snapps Ferry Road at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Snapps Ferry Road, where “The Tank” sits. Our Guest Speaker will be Mr. Charles McLain, the VA Officer for Greene County. We encourage all members to attend our first meeting to help us set goals for the future. We also welcome any new members. Memberships requirements include serving in Vietnam between 2/28/61 and 5/7/75, or in any duty location between 8/5/64 and 5/7/75. You did not have to physically serve in Vietnam.
CANCELED: Women’s Luncheon
The June 19 Christian Women’s Luncheon has been cancelled due to the virus.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, regular stated meeting for June is canceled per Worthy Grand Matron, Lawanna Johnson.