COMMUNITY EVENTS Women’s Prayer Connection
All women are invited to attend the the Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection to be held July 16, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required.
Fourth of July Luncheon
All women are invited to the Greeneville Christian Women’s Fourth of July Luncheon to be held July 23 at noon, at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Amanda Kuhn of Kingsport, TN, will be the speaker. Her topic will be A Journey From Half a World Away. The feature will be Patriotic Fashions and everyone is encouraged to dress in their red, white and blue. The vocalists will be Marion and Jack Kirkendoll. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
Class of 1961 Reunion
The Ottway High School class of 1961 will celebrate their 60th Class Reunion on Monday, July 19 at 4 p.m. All class members and guests are welcome to gather at Aubrey’s Restaurant in Greeneville for a time of reminiscing and a meal together! Please RSVP to 423-620-2262 by July 10. Dress is casual wear.
Clothing Giveaway
Greenwood United Methodist Church will hold a clothing and housewares Giveaway on Thursday, June 24.
Morning Star Baptist Bible School
Morning Star Baptist Church will have Bible School June 20-24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night. There will be classes for all ages. Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
Morning Star Baptist Homecoming
Morning Star Baptist Church will hold home coming June 27 at 10 a.m. Rev. Brian Shetley will preach. His Fold will be singing. Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
God’s Church VBS
God’s Church, located at 65 Snyder Lane, will have vacation Bible school June 21-25 fron 6:30-8:30 p.m. each night. Classes are for infants through teenagers. A meal will be served each night. The thme is “Wonder World, Amazed by the Extraordinary Savior.” For more information, call 525-6646.
People’s Tabernacle Church
People’s Tabernacle Church will hold “Concrete & Cranes” Bible School from June 21-25. There will be classes for all ages up to adult. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. with classes from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be a family night on June 25 at 6 p.m., followed by a cookout and Pelican’s Snowballs. Everyone is invited.
AJARC Field Day
On Saturday, June 26-27, the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will be participating in the ARRL Annual Field Day event. AJARC club members will be set up at Kinser Park, in Greeneville, at Pavilion #3 from 2 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday.
Baileyton Lodge Dinner
Baileyton Lodge #520 will hold a chicken and dumpling dinner on June 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 365 Brunner Street. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drinks. The meal can be served dine-in or take-out. The cost is $9 for adults, $7 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Tusculum VFD Barbecue & Ice Cream Supper
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will hold an old fashioned barbecue & homemade ice cream supper on Saturday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m. at the Tusculum City Hall.
Yoder’s BBQ or hot dog plates will be $10 and includes either a BBQ sandwich or hotdog, baked beans, slaw, chips, drink and ice cream. Kids hot dog plates are $5 and include a hot dog, chips, drink and ice cream. Meals will be sold in to-go fashion. TVFD expressed thanks to Yoder’s Country Market, Sara Lee Bread, Nathan Dound and Zaxby’s for sponsoring the fundraiser.
Midway And Mosheim VFD Fireworks Sale
The Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway, beginning June 24-July 5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be fireworks for all ages. Come out and support the Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments. For more information, call 329-8726 or 422-7227.
Morning Pointe Cruise In
Morning Pointe will hold a cruise in on June 25 from 4-8 p.m. Bring your classic and antique cars, trucks, hot rods, etc. to 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, TN 37745. Call 423-787-1711 for more information.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.