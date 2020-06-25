COMMUNITY EVENTS Christian Women
The July 10 Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the July 17 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled due to the virus.
Franklin Family Cemetery Decoration
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Franklin Family Cemetery Decoration Day on June 28, at 228 Barnes Branch Road in Madison County, North Carolina, will only be a decoration this year. Come and decorate the graves. There will be no food or gathering this year. For information please call, Slowly Franklin at 828-656-2621.
Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen reopened on Wednesday, June 17. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on a take out only basis. Please come to the pavilion to receive your meals. We will continue doing this for the immediate future. For more information call 423-342-7006.
MEETINGS
CANCELED: Eastern StarGreeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, regular stated meeting for June is canceled per Worthy Grand Matron, Lawanna Johnson.