COMMUNITY EVENTS Singing
Brian Burchfield from Surgoinsville will be singing Saturday, June 26 at 5 p.m. at Overlook Freewill Baptist Church, 105 Windward Lane in Greeneville.
Refuge Church Bible School
Refuge Church on Union Chapel Road will hold Bible school on Sunday, June 27 at 10 a.m. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.
Sunnyside Baptist VBS
Sunnyside Baptist will hold vacation Bible school Saturday, June 26 at Kinser Park next to the Caboose for ages 4-adult. Classes will be from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Mosheim Ruritan Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, July 3, from 7-10 at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8. Come on out and have breakfast with us!
Women’s Prayer Connection
All women are invited to attend the the Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection to be held July 16, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required.
Morning Star Baptist Homecoming
Morning Star Baptist Church will hold home coming June 27 at 10 a.m. Rev. Brian Shetley will preach. His Fold will be singing. Rev. Tony Darnell invites everyone.
AJARC Field Day
On Saturday, June 26-27, the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will be participating in the ARRL Annual Field Day event. AJARC club members will be set up at Kinser Park, in Greeneville, at Pavilion #3 from 2 p.m. Saturday through 2 p.m. Sunday.
Baileyton Lodge Dinner
Baileyton Lodge #520 will hold a chicken and dumpling dinner on June 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 365 Brunner Street. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, grilled potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, dessert and drinks. The meal can be served dine-in or take-out. The cost is $9 for adults, $7 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under.
Tusculum VFD Barbecue & Ice Cream Supper
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will hold an old fashioned barbecue & homemade ice cream supper on Saturday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m. at the Tusculum City Hall.
Yoder’s BBQ or hot dog plates will be $10 and includes either a BBQ sandwich or hotdog, baked beans, slaw, chips, drink and ice cream. Kids hot dog plates are $5 and include a hot dog, chips, drink and ice cream. Meals will be sold in to-go fashion. TVFD expressed thanks to Yoder’s Country Market, Sara Lee Bread, Nathan Dound and Zaxby’s for sponsoring the fundraiser.
Midway And Mosheim VFD Fireworks Sale
The Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway, beginning June 24-July 5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be fireworks for all ages. Come out and support the Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments. For more information, call 329-8726 or 422-7227.
Morning Pointe Cruise In
Morning Pointe will hold a cruise in on June 25 from 4-8 p.m. Bring your classic and antique cars, trucks, hot rods, etc. to 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, TN 37745. Call 423-787-1711 for more information.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.