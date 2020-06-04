COMMUNITY EVENTS
Wesley's Chapel Annual Decoration
Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery will hold its annual decoration on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. Donations to help maintain the cemetery can be mailed to Gerald Rader, 865 North Wesley Chapel Rd., Greeneville, TN 37745.
Harris Memorial Decoration of Graves
Harris Memorial FWB Church cemetery will hold its annual decoration of graves Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7. There will be representatives there to take donations for the up keep of the cemetery. You may also mail your donation to Tim Smithson, 260 Red Hill Rd., Greeneville, TN 37743. All flowers on the ground should be removed by June 15, so mowing may resume.
Sulphur Springs Decoration of Graves
Annual Decoration of Graves at Sulphur Springs Memorial cemetery near North Greene High School will be held Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8. Donations for Cemetery upkeep can be mailed to Sulphur Springs Memorial cemetery, 45 Glenn Mcamis Lane, Greeneville, TN 37745. Call 423 963 8256 if you have any questions.
Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
The Ottway Ruritan Club will hold a drive-thru only fish fry on Saturday, June 6 from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $12.
Greenwood United Methodist Decoration of Graves
Greenwood United Methodist Church will hold its annual decoration of graves on Saturday, June 5, from 10am – 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 6, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be representatives available on both days to accept donations for cemetery upkeep. Donations may also be mailed to Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak Street, Greeneville, TN 37745. Please note “cemetery” on any mailed donations.
Kelley Gap Decoration Day
Decoration will be at Price’s Cemetery in the Kelley Gap Community on June 6.
Pleasant Vale Decoration
Pleasant Vale Cemetery Decoration will be Sunday, June 7. A cemetery trustee will be present to accept donations for cemetery maintenance or donations may be mailed to 4050 Stone Dam Rd., Chuckey, TN 37641.
Hartman’s Chapel Decoration of Graves
Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road, West will have Decoration of Graves on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. Donations may be mailed to Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 1355, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Pine Grove UMC Cemetery Decoration
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery on Bright Hope Road in Greene County, will hold its annual decoration of graves the first weekend in June: Friday, June 5; Saturday, June 6; and Sunday, June 7. There will representatives to take donations for cemetery maintenance present on those days. There will be no memorial service due to COVID-19 restrictions. We ask that everyone observes COVID-19 protocols when on cemetery grounds. Mowing and cemetery maintenance will resume on Wednesday, June 17.
CANCELED: Church of the Brethren Homecoming
The Mountain Valley Church of the Brethren will not be having homecoming activities on June 7 as was previously announced. Normal services will be held with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Homecoming will be rescheduled at a later date. The church is located at 5110 Ottway Road.
Pine Grove Decoration Day
Decoration Day will be held Sunday, June 7, at Pine Grove FWB Church on the Horton Hwy.
Hardin’s Chapel Decoration Days
Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery will hold its annual decoration days on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. There will be no fellowship meal or memorial service. Donations to help maintain the cemetery can be sent to Norman Proffitt at 4455 Baileyton Rd., Greeneville, TN 37745
Pleasant Hill C.P. Decoration Days
Decoration Day for Pleasant Hill C.P. Cemetery, 13385 Kingsport Highway, will be Friday, June 5, Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no luncheon this year. There will be a brief open air meeting of the Cemetery Association members at 3 pm.
Blue Springs Decoration Day
Blue Springs Decoration Day will be Saturday, June 6. Board members will be in the cemetery Friday, June 5, from 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., to greet people at a socially acceptable distance to receive donations for cemetery upkeep. Donations and ancestor’s stories may be mailed to Blue Springs Historical Association, 330 Elmwood Rd., Midway, TN 37809.
MEETINGS
CANCELED: Women's Luncheon
The June 19 Christian Women's Luncheon has been cancelled due to the virus.
CANCELED: Prayer Connection
The June 12 Christian Women's Prayer Connection has been cancelled due to the virus.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, regular stated meeting for June is canceled per Worthy Grand Matron, Lawanna Johnson.
Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, June 4th will be held at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge at 7pm. Due to the recent Covid virus situation, any members that have symptoms or feel uncomfortable, should not attend. We look forward to getting back to a normal meeting schedule.
CANCELED: DAV Chapter 42 and Auxiliary
The Thursday, June 4 meeting of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42 and Auxiliary is canceled.
Glenwood Ruritan
The Glenwood Ruritan Club’s next scheduled meeting is June 11th.