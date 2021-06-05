COMMUNITY EVENTS Blood Drive
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club will host a Marsh Regional Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 15 from 3-8 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Building, located at 711 Mt. Pleasant Road. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome as capacity allows. Call 423-620-3964 to schedule an appointment. All donors will receive a free “United We Give” patriotic t-shirt.
Camp Creek Yard Sale
The 2021 Camp Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 beginning at 8 a.m., at 2999 Camp Creek Road. Vendor spaces are available. Concessions will be available at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Paviion, including Gerry’s Homemade Donuts. There will be clean restrooms on site. The event is sponsored by the Camp Creek Ruritan Club.
Pleasant Hill Decoration Day
Decoration Day for Pleasant Hill Cemetery, 13385 Kingsport Highway, Chuckey, will be Saturday, June 5; and Sunday, June 6. There will be no luncheon this year. There will be a brief open air meeting of the Cemetery Association members at 2 p.m. Sunday near the rear entrance of the church.
Christian Women’s Luncheon
All women are invited to the Greeneville Christian Women’s June 18 “Flags & Flowers” Luncheon to be held at noon at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Virginia Hiss of Bristol, Tennessee, will be the speaker. Her topic will be “An Invite is an Invite.” Virginia will also present the feature “You Can Draw!” The vocalist will be Keith Paxton. For reservations, call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
Hartman’s Chapel Decoration Of Graves
Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road, West, will observe decoration of graves on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
Price’s Cemetery Decoration
Decoration day will be held at Price’s Cemetery in the Kelley Gap Community on June 5.
Midway And Mosheim VFD Fireworks Sale
The Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments will be selling fireworks at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway, beginning June 24-July 5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. There will be fireworks for all ages. Come out and support the Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments. For more information, call 329-8726 or 422-7227.
Horse Show
South Central Ruritan will be hosting East Tennessee Walking Horse Show Classic on Saturday, June 5. Gates open at 3 p.m. Show starts at 5 p.m. Come one, come all for a good time. Concession stand will be open and don’t forget Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
Phillips Annual Picnic
The Former Philips drivers and traffic deptment will have their annual picnic, Saturday, June 5 around noon at the Bradburn Hill UMC fellowship building, Hwy 93. For more information call Howard at 639-3880.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, June 21, from 11 a.m.-noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up a meal. Social distancing will be in place.
Morning Pointe Cruise In
Morning Pointe will hold a cruise in on June 25 from 4-8 p.m. Bring your classic and antique cars, trucks, hot rods, etc. to 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, TN 37745. Call 423-787-1711 for more information.
Pine Grove Decoration Of Graves
Pine Grove Free will Baptist Church Cemetery’s decoration of graves will be held Sunday, June 6. The cemetery is located at 12690 Horton Highway.
Harris Memorial Decoration Days
Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church will hold decoration days on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
Pleasant Vale Cemetery
Pleasant Vale Cemetery will hold decoration day on Sunday, June 6. Donations can be mailed to 4050 Stone Dam Road, Greeneville, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Greenwood Cemetery Decoration DaysDecoration days for Greenwood Cemetery, on Greenwood Drive, will be Sunday, June 6 from 1-3 p.m.
Wesley’s Chapel Annual Decoration
Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery’s annual decoration will be Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. Flowers and decorations need to be removed within seven days so mowing can resume.
Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Saturday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be steak and gravy, three sides, and dessert for $10. We are also collecting 4 oz. bottles of water for the Lamar School classrooms. Proceeds will benefit community projects.
Hardin’s Chapel Decoration Days
Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery Decoration will be held the first weekend in June. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. Those who have been interred in the cemetery during the past 2 years will be remembered during this service.
Sulphur Springs Decoration Of Graves
Decoration of Graves at Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery, near North Greene High School, will be held Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. Someone will be present to accept donations toward the upkeep of the cemetery or they may be mailed to Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery, 45 Glenn McAmis Lane, Greeneville, TN. 37745. attn. June Pinkston.
West Greene Class of 2011
The West Greene High School Class of 2011 will hold its ten year reunion at the High School on Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. A few members of the class are also planning on playing paintball together on the afternoon of Sunday, June 13. For more information on either event, contact Alex Smyth at alex.smyth@gcstn.org.
Riverview Circuit Fundraiser
The churches of the Riverview Circuit will hold a church fundraiser yards sale at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will go towards windows for the parsonage. The Riverview Circuit includes Bewley’s Chapel United Methodis Church, Brunur’s Grove United Methodist Church, O and S Chapel United Methodist Church and Oven Creek United Methodist Church.
Highland Church Decoration Day
The Highland Church of Christ Cemetery Committee is now accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery. Donations can also be brought to the cemetery between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the Decoration Days scheduled for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
All donations should be made payable to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Ruth Hensley, ATTN: Cemetery Fund, 190 Saylor Road, Gray, TN 37615. For more information, call Ruth Hensley at 423-483-3691.
All-you-can-eat Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, June 5 from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8. Come on out and have breakfast with us!
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGSDAV Chapter #42 And AuxiliaryDisabled American Veterans Chapter #42 and Auxiliary will meet on June 10 at 6 p.m. at the East Greene Free Will Baptist Church on Kiser Blvd. Election of officers will be held.
American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 and Ladies Auxiliary will have their monthly meeting on Monday, June 7 at the local post located on 101 Longview Dr. Sandwiches and light refreshment will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Instalation of new post officers for 2021 through June 2022 will be conducted at this meeting. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Greene County Republicans
The Greene County Republican Party will meet June 7 at 6 p.m. at the Eastview Recreation Center. State Representative David Hawk will speak.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on Thursday, June 10 at Link Hills Country Club at noon. Guest speaker will be Dr. Sean Oschenbein. Dr. Oschenbein is the ambassador for Turning Point.
Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.