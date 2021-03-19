COMMUNITY EVENTS Drive-thru Food Give Away
Cornerstone Fellowship, located at 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch, will host a drive-thru free food give away on Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m.for those in need. Any resident of any county is eligible. If you are in need, we are here to help. For questions, please contact (423) 348-7682.
Fun And Games Night
South Central Ruritan will be hosting Fun and Games Night on Saturday, March 20 at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun! Food will be served.
Easter Egg Hunt
VFW Post 1990 will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, April 4, starting at 2 p.m., weather permitting. Our next regular post meeting will be held on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for details on this event and any meeting updates.
Camp Creek Ruritan Drive-thru Breakfast
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will have a drive-thru breakfast Saturday, March 20 from 7-10 a.m. The menu will consist of sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy. All meals will be the same. The cost will be $7. There will not be any indoor seating available. The location is 2999 Camp Creek Road. Everyone is welcome.
St. Joseph’s Chapel Flower Removal
All flowers, shepherd’s hooks, lights and anything on the ground must be removed from St. Joseph’s Chapel FWB Church in Midway so mowing season can begin.
Pleasant Vale Flower Removal
All flowers must be removed from Pleasant Vale Cemetery by March 20 for mowing to begin. Items left on the ground will be discarded.
Cedar Grove Flower Removal
All flowers must be removed from graves in the Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike by March 22. Any items remaining will be moved due to mowing season.
Mt. Pleasant Flower Removal
Mt. Pleasant UMC requests that all flowers be removed from the cemetery by March 21 so mowing can resume.
DeBusk VFD Spaghetti Dinner, Silent Auction
The DeBusk Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction on Friday, March 26 from 6-8 p.m. at 599 Debusk Road. Dine in, take out or call 423-636-1111 for shut-in delivery in the DeBusk area. The menu will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, drinks and coffee. Cost is by Donation. Help your community by supporting its volunteers!
Brown Springs Flower Removal
The Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery asks that all fall, Christmas and faded flowers and other decorative items on the ground be removed for mowing of the cemetery.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Cost for food is $6 per plate. Come on out and have some fun!
MEETINGS VFW Post 1990
VFW post 1990 will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for any meeting updates.
Andrew Johnson Amatuer Radio Club
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will meet Tuesday, April 6 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fair Grounds at 7 p.m. If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance. Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information. AJARC is on Facebook.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in March.
C
ANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.