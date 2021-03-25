COMMUNITY EVENTS Milburnton Cemetery Decoration Removal
All ground cover and decorations in the Milburnton Cemetery in Limestone must be removed by April 1. For more information call 423-257-6113.
Providence Cemetery Decoration Removal
All ground cover and decorations in the Providence Cemetery in Limestone must be removed by April 1. For more information call 423-257-6113.
Drive-thru Food Give Away
Cornerstone Fellowship, located at 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch, will host a drive-thru free food give away on Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m.for those in need. Any resident of any county is eligible. If you are in need, we are here to help. For questions, please contact (423) 348-7682.
Easter Egg Hunt
VFW Post 1990 will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, April 4, starting at 2 p.m., weather permitting. Our next regular post meeting will be held on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for details on this event and any meeting updates.
St. Joseph’s Chapel Flower Removal
All flowers, shepherd’s hooks, lights and anything on the ground must be removed from St. Joseph’s Chapel FWB Church in Midway so mowing season can begin.
DeBusk VFD Spaghetti Dinner, Silent Auction
The DeBusk Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction on Friday, March 26 from 6-8 p.m. at 599 Debusk Road. Dine in, take out or call 423-636-1111 for shut-in delivery in the DeBusk area. The menu will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, drinks and coffee. Cost is by Donation. Help your community by supporting its volunteers!
Brown Springs Flower Removal
The Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery asks that all fall, Christmas and faded flowers and other decorative items on the ground be removed for mowing of the cemetery.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Turkey Shoot
South Central Ruritan will be hosting the last Turkey Shoot of the season on Friday, March 26. Come on out and have some fun and some good food. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
South Central Ruritan will host an Easter egg hunt on April 3 beginning at 1 p.m.
MEETINGS Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association Meeting
The Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 in the Mt. Pisgah Church fellowship Hall.
Beersheba Cemetery Association
The Beersheba Cemetery Association will meet Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m. at the home of Shirley Reed. We Will be making plans for the upkeep of the cemetery for the summer months.
VFW Post 1990
VFW post 1990 will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for any meeting updates.
Andrew Johnson Amatuer Radio Club
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will meet Tuesday, April 6 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fair Grounds at 7 p.m. If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance. Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information. AJARC is on Facebook.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in March.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.