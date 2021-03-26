COMMUNITY EVENTS Greene County Republican Party
The Greene County Republican Party will meet at 6 p.m. on April 5 at the Eastview Recreation Center.
Milburnton Cemetery Decoration Removal
All ground cover and decorations in the Milburnton Cemetery in Limestone must be removed by April 1. For more information call 423-257-6113.
Providence Cemetery Decoration Removal
All ground cover and decorations in the Providence Cemetery in Limestone must be removed by April 1. For more information call 423-257-6113.
Easter Egg Hunt
VFW Post 1990 will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, April 4, starting at 2 p.m., weather permitting. Visit vfwpost1990.org for meeting updates.
St. Joseph’s Chapel Flower Removal
All flowers, shepherd’s hooks, lights and anything on the ground must be removed from St. Joseph’s Chapel FWB Church in Midway so mowing season can begin.
Brown Springs Flower Removal
The Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery asks that all fall, Christmas and faded flowers and other decorative items on the ground be removed for mowing of the cemetery.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Easter Egg Hunt
South Central Ruritan will host an Easter egg hunt on April 3 beginning at 1 p.m.
MEETINGS DAV Chapter 42
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42 and the Auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 at the East Greene Free Will Baptist Church on Kiser Blvd. A meal will be served.
Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association Meeting
The Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 in the Mt. Pisgah Church fellowship Hall.
Beersheba Cemetery Association
The Beersheba Cemetery Association will meet Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m. at the home of Shirley Reed. We Will be making plans for the upkeep of the cemetery for the summer months.
Andrew Johnson Amatuer Radio Club
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will meet Tuesday, April 6 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fair Grounds at 7 p.m. If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance. Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information. AJARC is on Facebook.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in March.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.