COMMUNITY EVENTS Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, March 15, 11 a.m.-12 noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
Bowmantown First Saturday Breakfast
First Saturday Breakfast — same wonderful food with CDC guidelines to make your meal and fellowship a safe event! The breakfast will be Saturday, March 6, 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford, from 7-10 am.
The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj, and coffee. Donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
River Hill Cemetery Flower Removal
All flowers must be removed from the graveyard by March 19.
Cross Anchor Cemetery Decoration Removal
Spring clean up of the Cross Anchor Cemetery will begin after March 10, weather permitting. Families are reminded to remove any decorations they wish to keep. Items that hinder mowing will be removed by cemetery workers.
Country Breakfast Drive-thru
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, on Fox Road in the Horse Creek Community, will host a drive-thru country breakfast 6:30-10:30 a.m. March 6 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church On Fox Road in the Horse Creek area. Cost is by donation. Everyone is welcome!
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Cost for food is $6 per plate. Come on out and have some fun!
MEETINGS Greeneville Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no refreshments.
Lost Mountain Community Club
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the community center.
CANCELLED: Greeneville Christian Women
The March 12 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the March 19 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will have their March meeting at the Link Hills Country Club on March 11 at noon. Guest speaker will be Dan Armstrong. Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
DAV Chapter 42
DAV Chapter 42 and auxilliary will meet March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Greeneville Freewill Baptist Church, located on Kiser Blvd. For more information call 423-470-4394.
Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club business meeting scheduled for Thursday, March
4, has been cancelled as a safety precaution due to the virus.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in March.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.