COMMUNITY EVENTS Christian Movie Night
Come join us at Liberty Worship Center Friday, March 19 at 7p.m. for a Spring Break Movie Night. Watch “Fireproof,” a great Christian-based movie. The movie is free. We are asking $5 for concessions to help raise money for the LWC Worship team.
DeBusk VFD Spaghetti Dinner, Silent Auction
The DeBusk Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction on Friday, March 26th from 6-8 p.m. at 599 Debusk Road. Dine in, take out or call 423-636-1111 for shut-in delivery in the DeBusk area. The menu will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert, drinks and coffee. Cost is by Donation. Help your community by supporting its volunteers!
Limestone Ruritan Fish Fry
The Limestone Ruritan will be having our 3rd Friday fish fry on March 19 from 4:30-7 p.m. We will have a drive-thru as well as limited seating inside. Call 257-6580 or 257-5995 for more information.
Sinking Springs Flower Removal
All flowers must be removed from Sinking Springs Cemetery by Friday, March 19.
Blue Springs Flower Removal
All flowers must be removed from Blue Springs Cemetery by Friday, March 19.
Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery Flower Removal
All decorations that will hinder mowing must be removed by March 15.
Pine Grove FWB Flower Removal
Pine Grove FWB Church on the Horton Highway requests that flowers be removed from the cemetery by Saturday, March 13, so that mowing may begin.
Brown Springs Flower Removal
The Brown Springs Baptist Church Cemetery asks that all fall, Christmas and faded flowers and other decorative items on the ground be removed for mowing of the cemetery.
Ottway Ruritan Drive-Thru Fish Fry
Ottway Ruritan will hold a drive-thru fish fry on Saturday, March 13 from 3-6 p.m. at the Ottway Ruritan building. Please note that transaction will be cash or check only. Credit and debit cards will not be accepted.
Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Flower Removal
All flowers must be removed from Mt. Pisgah Cemetery by March 17.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, March 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
River Hill Cemetery Flower Removal
All flowers must be removed from the graveyard by March 19.
Cross Anchor Cemetery Decoration RemovalSpring clean up of the Cross Anchor Cemetery will begin after March 10, weather permitting. Families are reminded to remove any decorations they wish to keep. Items that hinder mowing will be removed by cemetery workers.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Food will be served. Cost for food is $6 per plate. Come on out and have some fun!
MEETINGS Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
Andrew Johnson Amatuer Radio Club
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will meet Tuesday, April 6 in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fair Grounds at 7pm. If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance. Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information. AJARC is on Facebook.
Eastern Star 223
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no refreshments.
CANCELLED: Greeneville Christian Women
The March 12 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the March 19 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will have their March meeting at the Link Hills Country Club on March 11 at noon. Guest speaker will be Dan Armstrong. Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in March.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.