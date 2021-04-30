COMMUNITY EVENTS Amateur Radio Club
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club will meet in person on Tuesday, May 4 at Hardin Park in Greeneville at 7 p.m. If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance. For those interested in obtaining an Amateur Radio license, please contact Abner Richards (K4MIK) by email at K4MIK@yahoo.com or by phone which is listed in the Greeneville phonebook.
Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information (in the announcement section). AJARC is on Facebook, search for: Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.
Tractor Pull
South Central Ruritan will host East Tennessee Antique Tractor Association Tractor Pull Saturday, May 1. It is an all day event. The concession stand will be open. Come on out and have some fun! Don’t forget the hot fudge cakes!
Fireman’s Feast
Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Fireman’s Feast Sunday, May 2 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11423 Newport Highway. The ham and turkey meals can be served dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru. The meal is $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for children 5-10.
Blue Springs Decoration Day
Blue Springs Historical Association’s Decoration Day will be Saturday, May 8 at the Blue Springs Cemetery & Church in Mosheim. The association will be there Friday, May 7, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It is an exciting time as restoration on the church building will begin June 8.
Cedar Creek Days Events
Cedar Creek Days, sponsored by the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and the annual Cedar Creek Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, May 1 starting at 10 a.m. Cedar Creek youth will be serving biscuits.
Veteran Flea Market/Swap Meet
The 1st Annual Veteran Sponsored Flea Market/Swap Meet hosted by U.S. Military Vets MC and Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will be held Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at VFW Post 1990, 70 Harlan St., Greeneville. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Email MAY22FLEAMARKET@GMAIL.COM to reserve your space today.
Benefit Dinner For Avery Young
A benefit Pick-up dinner for Avery Young will be held Saturday, May 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Critters Corner. The dinner includes BBQ, chips, slaw and desert. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at Critters Corner, Thadd’s Barber Shop, The Dog House, Kathy’s Hair Coral, Towne & Country Pharmacy, Brumley’s Expressions, Atchley’s Pharmacy, Flowers by Tammy, Greene County Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, S&S Automotive, Kiser Boulevard, Automotive, Corley’s pharmacy Solutions, Diesel LLC and The Christian Bookstore.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS DAV #42
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42 will meet on May 6 at 6 p.m. at the East Greene Freewill Baptist Church on Kiser Boulevard.
First Saturday Breakfast
Bowmantown Ruritan will hold its First Saturday Breakfast on Saturday, May 1, at 1573 Barkley Road in Telford, from 7-10 a.m. The same wonderful food with CDC guidelines to make your meal and fellowship a safe event!
The breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj and coffee. Your donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
American Legion Post #64
The American Legion Post #64 and Ladies’ Auxiliary will resume their monthly meeting on Monday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at the post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Election of post officers for 2021 through June 2022 will be conducted at this meeting. All veterans are welcome to attend.
Greene County Republican Party
The Greene County Republican Party will meet May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Eastview Recreation Center.
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club plans to meet at the clubhouse in September. Make plans to attend. Enjoy your summer!
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.