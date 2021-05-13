COMMUNITY EVENTS Ruritan 3rd Friday Fish Fry
The Limestone Ruritan will hold its 3rd Friday Fish Fry on May 21 from 4:30-7:30 pm. We will have a drive-thru as well as limited seating inside. Call 257-6580 or 257-5995 f.or more information.
Mohawk Cemetery Decoration Day
Mohawk Community Cemetery’s decoration days will be held Friday, May14-Sunday, May16. There will be representatives present to receive donations. There will be no services due to COVID.
Jackson’s Chapel Decoration Of Graves
Jackson’s Chapel Church, located at 260 Little Chuckey Cutoff, Mosheim, will hold its decoration of Graves on Sunday, May 16. Please observe social distancing.
Bewley’s Chapel Decoration Day
Bewley’s Chapel U.M.C. will hold its annual decoration day on Sunday, May 16. The regular worship service, led by Rev. Steve Ryman, will be held at 8:45 a.m., followed by a short memorial service at 9:30 a.m.Sunday School will follow the memorial service. There will not be a covered dish meal.
Beersheba Decoration Of Graves
The annual decoration of graves will be held at the Beersheba Cemetery on Sunday, May 16.
Shiloh Cemetery Decoration Day
The annual decoration of graves at Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum will be Sunday, May 16. Donations may be sent to Barbara Britton at 146 Richland Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Milburnton Decoration Day
Decoration Day will be held for Milburnton Cemetery on Sunday, May 16. For more information call 257-6113.
Cedar Grove Cemetery Decoration Day
Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, Tenn., will hold decoration day on Sunday, May 16. Someone will be at the cemetery all day on Saturday and on Sunday afternoon to accept donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. All flowers and decorations must be removed by Sunday, May 23. Flowers are not allowed on graves during mowing season.
Mt. Carmel Church Decoration Day
Mt. Carmel Church in Mosheim will hold Decoration Day on May 23.
Gethsemane Decoration Of Graves
Gethsemane Church Cemetery Decoration of Graves will take place on May 16 at 155 S. Waterfork Road in Greeneville.
Mt. Pleasant UMC Decoration Of Graves
The Annual Decoration of Graves will take place at Mt. Pleasant UMC on Saturday, May 15. For anyone unable to attend that would like to contribute towards the cemetery upkeep, you may mail a donation to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association, 230 Mt. Pleasant Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Feed The Community
A drive-thru feed the community event will be held at Midway United Methodist Church on May 20 from 11a.m.-1 p.m. The Meal includes turkey and dressing, green beans, slaw and dessert.
Calvary Chapel Yard Sale
Calvary Chapel will hold a yard sale, chicken dinner and bake sale on May 22 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 401 W. Main Street, Greeneville, 37743. The cost for the chicken dinner is $8. Proceeds from the event will go toward missions outreach.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, May 17, 11 a.m.-12 noon. If you would like a free hot meal, you may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway and pick up your meal. Social distancing will be in place.
River Hill Cemetery Decoration Day
River Hill Cemetery will have its annual decoration of graves May 15-16. For those who do not attend and would still like to donate to the association for help in maintaining the cemetery, they can do so at River Hill Cemetery Association, PO Box 1863, Greeneville TN 37743-1863. For plot information or questions, call 423-609-3313 and leave a message.
Veteran Flea Market/Swap Meet
The 1st Annual Veteran Sponsored Flea Market/Swap Meet hosted by U.S. Military Vets MC and Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will be held Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at VFW Post 1990, 70 Harlan St., Greeneville. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Email MAY22FLEAMARKET@GMAIL.COM to reserve your space today.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at the Tusculum Pavilion located behind Doak School on Monday, May 19 at 6 p.m. The program will feature Gary Garrison providing insight on tailwater fishing timing. Members will need to bring their own food and drink. For more information call 423-552-4311.
Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will meet at noon on Thursday, May 13, at Link Hills Country Club. Guest speaker will be Mahan Fritts, director of the Greeneville office of ALPS, adult day care.
Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no refreshments.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club plans to meet at the clubhouse in September. Make plans to attend. Enjoy your summer!
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.