COMMUNITY EVENTS Highland Church Decoration Day
The Highland Church of Christ Cemetery Committee is now accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery.
All donations are gratefully accepted, especially if you own cemetery plots or have loved ones laid to rest in Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Donations can also be brought to the cemetery between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the Decoration Days scheduled for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, May, June 6.
All donations should be made payable to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Ruth Hensley, ATTN: Cemetery Fund, 190 Saylor Road, Gray, TN 37615. For more information, call Ruth Hensley at 423-483-3691.
All-you-can-eat Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, June 5 from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8. Come on out and have breakfast with us!
Bibles Chapel Decoration Of Graves
Bibles Chapel Cemetery in Midway will have decoration of graves on Sunday, May 30.
Flower Removal
Flowers need to be removed from graves at Mt. Hebron Cemetery by Sunday. Mowing will resume on Monday, May 17.
Movie Night
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a free movie night Friday night May 14 at dusk. Bring the family and have some fun. Concession will be open.
Horse Show
South Central Ruritan will be hosting Amateur Horse Show Saturday May 15. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun. Concession stand will be open. Don’t forget about Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
Country Breakfast
Camp Creek Ruritan Club, Country Breakfast will be held Saturday May 15 from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Pavilion will be open for indoor dining. Carry out’s will be available. Menu includes country ham, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, juice, soda and coffee. Cost is $8.00. Everyone is welcome. The breakfast will be held at Camp Creek Ruritan Club Memorial Pavilion 2999 Camp Creek Road.
Sinking Springs Cemetery
The Sinking Springs Cemetery annual decoration of graves weekend will be Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.
Cedar Hill Cemetery Decoration
The annual decoration of graves at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newport Highway, will be Sunday, May 16.
May Flowers Luncheon
The Greeneville Christian Women’s May Flowers luncheon will be held on May 21, at noon, at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. “Big Horizons” will be the topic of Doris Rice. The feature will be “Puppy Love” presented by Tammy Gustavsen. Vocalist will be Billy and Mavis Kincaid. Call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023 for reservations.
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands community asks that all decoration flowers be removed from graveyard May 23 so that mowing can be resumed.
Fairview C.P. Decoration Day
Fairview C.P. Church on Snapps Ferry Road is having their annual cemetery decoration this Saturday and Sunday May 15 and 16.
Cross Anchor Decoration Day
Cross Anchor Cemetery’s annual decoration of graves will be observed Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. Flowers/decorations need to be removed within seven days for mowing to resume.
Rural Resources
Rural Resources will be temporarily suspending all programming until May 31.
Farm day camp registration remains open on our website and staff will be available via email/phone during office hours Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ruritan 3rd Friday Fish Fry
The Limestone Ruritan will hold its 3rd Friday Fish Fry on May 21 from 4:30-7:30 pm. We will have a drive-thru as well as limited seating inside. Call 257-6580 or 257-5995 f.or more information.
Mohawk Cemetery Decoration Day
Mohawk Community Cemetery’s decoration days will be held Friday, May14-Sunday, May16. There will be representatives present to receive donations. There will be no services due to COVID.
Jackson’s Chapel D ecoration Of Graves
Jackson’s Chapel Church, located at 260 Little Chuckey Cutoff, Mosheim, will hold its decoration of Graves on Sunday, May 16. Please observe social distancing.
Bewley’s Chapel Decoration Day
Bewley’s Chapel U.M.C. will hold its annual decoration day on Sunday, May 16. The regular worship service, led by Rev. Steve Ryman, will be held at 8:45 a.m., followed by a short memorial service at 9:30 a.m.Sunday School will follow the memorial service. There will not be a covered dish meal.
Beersheba Decoration Of Graves
The annual decoration of graves will be held at the Beersheba Cemetery on Sunday, May 16.
Shiloh Cemetery Decoration Day
The annual decoration of graves at Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum will be Sunday, May 16. Donations may be sent to Barbara Britton at 146 Richland Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Milburnton Decoration Day
Decoration Day will be held for Milburnton Cemetery on Sunday, May 16. For more information call 257-6113.
Cedar Grove Cemetery Decoration Day
Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, Tenn., will hold decoration day on Sunday, May 16. Someone will be at the cemetery all day on Saturday and on Sunday afternoon to accept donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. All flowers and decorations must be removed by Sunday, May 23. Flowers are not allowed on graves during mowing season.
Mt. Carmel Church Decoration Day
Mt. Carmel Church in Mosheim will hold Decoration Day on May 23.
Gethsemane Decoration Of Graves
Gethsemane Church Cemetery Decoration of Graves will take place on May 16 at 155 S. Waterfork Road in Greeneville.
Mt. Pleasant UMC Decoration Of Graves
The Annual Decoration of Graves will take place at Mt. Pleasant UMC on Saturday, May 15. For anyone unable to attend that would like to contribute towards the cemetery upkeep, you may mail a donation to Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Association, 230 Mt. Pleasant Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Feed The Community
A drive-thru feed the community event will be held at Midway United Methodist Church on May 20 from 11a.m.-1 p.m. The Meal includes turkey and dressing, green beans, slaw and dessert.
Calvary Chapel Yard Sale
Calvary Chapel will hold a yard sale, chicken dinner and bake sale on May 22 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 401 W. Main Street, Greeneville, 37743. The cost for the chicken dinner is $8. Proceeds from the event will go toward missions outreach.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, May 17, 11 a.m.-12 noon. If you would like a free hot meal, you may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway and pick up your meal. Social distancing will be in place.
River Hill Cemetery Decoration Day
River Hill Cemetery will have its annual decoration of graves May 15-16. For those who do not attend and would still like to donate to the association for help in maintaining the cemetery, they can do so at River Hill Cemetery Association, PO Box 1863, Greeneville TN 37743-1863. For plot information or questions, call 423-609-3313 and leave a message.
Veteran Flea Market/Swap Meet
The 1st Annual Veteran Sponsored Flea Market/Swap Meet hosted by U.S. Military Vets MC and Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will be held Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at VFW Post 1990, 70 Harlan St., Greeneville. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Email MAY22FLEAMARKET@GMAIL.COM to reserve your space today.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Young Republicans
The Greene County Young Republicans are having a meeting Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at The Harvest. Dan Armstrong and Danny Greene will be discussing the new handgun carry bill that goes into effect July 1st. Everyone is welcome.
Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at the Tusculum Pavilion located behind Doak School on Monday, May 19 at 6 p.m. The program will feature Gary Garrison providing insight on tailwater fishing timing. Members will need to bring their own food and drink. For more information call 423-552-4311.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club plans to meet at the clubhouse in September. Make plans to attend. Enjoy your summer!
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.