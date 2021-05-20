COMMUNITY EVENTS Harrison Cemetery Annual Decoration
Annual Decoration will be Saturday, May 22 at Harrison Cemetery, located on Harrison Road off the 107 Cutoff.
Fifth Sunday Dinner
The Mohawk Ruritan Club Will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, May 30 at the Mohawk Community Center, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu will include roast beef or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. The meal is curbside service only. There will be no seating available inside and no restrooms available. No drinks will be served. The adult price is $8 and the price for children 12 and under is $4.
United Methodist Women’s Yard Sale
The United Methodist Women will have a church-wide yard sale at the community center located at 1525 N. Wesley Chapel Road, Friday, May 21 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Calvary Chapel Missions Fundraiser
Calvary Chapel Church will hold a garage sale and take-away chicken dinner fundraiser for missions. The cost of the chicken dinner with three sides is $8. The event will be held at the church at 401 W. Main Street in Greeneville.
Riverview Circuit Fundraiser
The churches of the Riverview Circuit will hold a church fundraiser yards sale at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department on June 4, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will go towards windows for the parsonage. The Riverview Circuit includes Bewley’s Chapel United Methodis Church, Brungurs Grove United Methodist Church, O and S Chapel United Methodist Church and Oven Creek United Methodist Church.
St. Joseph’s Chapel Flower Removal
Any flowers or shepherd’s hooks on graves must be removed from St. Joseph’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church cemetery in Midway by May 24 so mowing can begin.
Highland Church Decoration Day
The Highland Church of Christ Cemetery Committee is now accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance f the cemetery.
All donations are gratefully accepted, especially if you own cemetery plots or have loved ones laid to rest in Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Donations can also be brought to the cemetery between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the Decoration Days scheduled for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
All donations should be made payable to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Ruth Hensley, ATTN: Cemetery Fund, 190 Saylor Road, Gray, TN 37615. For more information, call Ruth Hensley at 423-483-3691.
All-you-can-eat Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, June 5 from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8. Come on out and have breakfast with us!
Bibles Chapel Decoration Of Graves
Bibles Chapel Cemetery in Midway will have decoration of graves on Sunday, May 30.
Sinking Springs Cemetery
The Sinking Springs Cemetery annual decoration of graves weekend will be Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.
May Flowers Luncheon
The Greeneville Christian Women’s May Flowers luncheon will be held on May 21, at noon, at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. “Big Horizons” will be the topic of Doris Rice. The feature will be “Puppy Love” presented by Tammy Gustavsen. Vocalist will be Billy and Mavis Kincaid. Call Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023 for reservations.
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church
Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in the White Sands community asks that all decoration flowers be removed from graveyard May 23 so that mowing can be resumed.
Cross Anchor Decoration Day
Cross Anchor Cemetery’s annual decoration of graves will be observed Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. Flowers/decorations need to be removed within seven days for mowing to resume.
Rural Resources
Rural Resources will be temporarily suspending all programming until May 31.
Farm day camp registration remains open on our website and staff will be available via email/phone during office hours Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ruritan 3rd Friday Fish Fry
The Limestone Ruritan will hold its 3rd Friday Fish Fry on May 21 from 4:30-7:30 pm. We will have a drive-thru as well as limited seating inside. Call 257-6580 or 257-5995 for more information.
Cedar Grove Cemetery Decoration Day
Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike, Chuckey, Tenn., will hold decoration day on Sunday, May 16. Someone will be at the cemetery all day on Saturday and on Sunday afternoon to accept donations for the upkeep of the cemetery. All flowers and decorations must be removed by Sunday, May 23. Flowers are not allowed on graves during mowing season.
Mt. Carmel Church Decoration Day
Mt. Carmel Church in Mosheim will hold Decoration Day on May 23.
Feed The Community
A drive-thru feed the community event will be held at Midway United Methodist Church on May 20 from 11a.m.-1 p.m. The Meal includes turkey and dressing, green beans, slaw and dessert.
Calvary Chapel Yard Sale
Calvary Chapel will hold a yard sale, chicken dinner and bake sale on May 22 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at 401 W. Main Street, Greeneville, 37743. The cost for the chicken dinner is $8. Proceeds from the event will go toward missions outreach.
Veteran Flea Market/Swap Meet
The 1st Annual Veteran Sponsored Flea Market/Swap Meet hosted by U.S. Military Vets MC and Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will be held Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at VFW Post 1990, 70 Harlan St., Greeneville. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Email MAY22FLEAMARKET@GMAIL.COM to reserve your space today.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club plans to meet at the clubhouse in September. Make plans to attend. Enjoy your summer!
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.