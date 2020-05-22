COMMUNITY EVENTS Brown Springs Baptist Decoration Day
Brown Springs Baptist Church on Brown Springs Road in Mosheim will have their annual Decoration of Graves on Saturday, may 23, and Sunday, May 24. There will be a brief memorial service at noon on May 24, in in the cemetery. Contributions for cemetery maintenance will be appreciated. For more information, contact Rev. Richard Long at 329-0399 or 422-7794.
Pine Grove Decoration Day
Decoration Day will be held Sunday, June 7, at Pine Grove FWB Church on the Horton Hwy.
Piney Grove FWB
Decorations must be removed from graves in the Piney Grove FWB cemetery in the White Sands Community by Monday, May 25.
Hardin’s Chapel Decoration Days
Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery will hold its annual decoration days on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. There will be no fellowship meal or memorial service. Donations to help maintain the cemetery can be sent to Norman Proffitt at 4455 Baileyton Rd., Greeneville, TN 37745
Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
The Ottway Ruritan Club will hold a drive-thru only fish fry on Saturday, May 23, from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $12.
Mt. Carmel Decoration Day
Mt. Carmel cemetery in Mosheim will hold its annual Decoration Day on Sunday, May, 24.
Providence Cemetery Decoration of Graves
Decoration of Graves for Providence Cemetery in Limestone will be held Sunday, May 24. For additional information call 423-257-6113.
Bible’s Chapel Decoration of Graves
The annual Decoration of Graves for Bible’s Chapel Cemetery in Midway wil be held Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.
Mohawk Ruritan 5th Sunday Dinner
Mohawk Ruritan will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, May 31 from 11 A.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. The dinner will be served curbside only. No seating is available inside and no restrooms are available. The menu will include: roast beef or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and desert. No drinks will be served. The price for adults is $8 and children 12 and under is $4.
Pleasant Hill C.P. Decoration Days
Decoration Day for Pleasant Hill C.P. Cemetery, 13385 Kingsport Highway, will be Friday, June 5, Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no luncheon this year. There will be a brief open air meeting of the Cemetery Association members at 3 pm.
Highland Church Of Christ Decoration Days
The Highland Church of Christ Cemetery Committee is now accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery. All donations are gratefully accepted, especially if you own cemetery plots or have loved ones laid to rest in Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Donations can also be brought to the cemetery between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the Decoration Days scheduled for Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31. All donations should be made payable to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Ruth Hensley, ATTN: Cemetery Fund, 190 Saylor Road, Gray, TN 37615. For more information, call Ruth Hensley at 423-483-3691.
CANCELED: Warrensburg U.M.C. Memorial Service
Because of current restrictions, the annual Warrensburg United Methodist Church Memorial Service will not be held this year. Donations for cemetery upkeep may be mailed to Robert Ayres, Treasurer, Warrensburg U.M. Church Cemetery Fund, 3322 Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, TN 37743. Make checks payable to Warrensburg U.M.Church Cemetery Fund.
St. James Lutheran Decoration Days
St. James Lutheran Cemetery’s annual decoration weekend will be Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines. For those who would like to donate to cemetery maintenance, donations can be sent to St. James Lutheran Church, 3205 St. James Road, Greeneville, TN 37743. Please write on it that it is for the St. James Cemetery Fund.
Blue Springs Decoration Day
Blue Springs Decoration Day will be Saturday, June 6. Board members will be in the cemetery Friday, June 5, from 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., to greet people at a socially acceptable distance to receive donations for cemetery upkeep. Donations and ancestor’s stories may be mailed to Blue Springs Historical Association, 330 Elmwood Rd., Midway, TN 37809.
Cross Anchor Decoration of Graves
The Cross Anchor Cemetery will observe Decoration of Graves on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. Donations may be sent to the Cross Anchor Cemetery, c/o Lynn Foshee, 29 Lobo Loop, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Sinking Springs Cemetery Decoration Days
Sinking Springs Cemetery’s annual decoration weekend will be Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.
CANCELED: Country Ham Breakfast
The Warrensburg monthly country ham breakfast is canceled for the month of May.
Republican Women’s Dinner Rescheduled
The Greene County Republican Women’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner has been rescheduled from May 1, to July 11, at 6:30 p.m., due to the coronavirus. Tickets are available by calling 423-258-5259.
Glenwood Ruritan
The Glenwood Ruritan Club’s next scheduled meeting is June 11th.