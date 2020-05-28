COMMUNITY EVENTS Pleasant Vale Decoration
Pleasant Vale Cemetery Decoration will be Sunday, June 7. A cemetery trustee will be present to accept donations for cemetery maintenance or donations may be mailed to 4050 Stone Dam Rd., Chuckey, TN 37641.
Hartman’s Chapel Decoration of Graves
Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church on Old Kentucky Road, West will have Decoration of Graves on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. Donations may be mailed to Hartman’s Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 1355, Greeneville, TN 37744.
Mt. Carmel Flower Removal
Flowers must be removed from Mt. Carmel Cemetery near Mosheim by May 31.
Pine Grove UMC Cemetery Decoration
Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery on Bright Hope Road in Greene County, will hold its annual decoration of graves the first weekend in June: Friday, June 5; Saturday, June 6; and Sunday, June 7. There will representatives to take donations for cemetery maintenance present on those days. There will be no memorial service due to COVID-19 restrictions. We ask that everyone observes COVID-19 protocols when on cemetery grounds. Mowing and cemetery maintenance will resume on Wednesday, June 17.
CANCELED: Church of the Brethren Homecoming
The Mountain Valley Church of the Brethren will not be having homecoming activities on June 7 as was previously announced. Normal services will be held with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Homecoming will be rescheduled at a later date. The church is located at 5110 Ottway Road.
Pine Grove Decoration Day
Decoration Day will be held Sunday, June 7, at Pine Grove FWB Church on the Horton Hwy.
Hardin’s Chapel Decoration Days
Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery will hold its annual decoration days on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. There will be no fellowship meal or memorial service. Donations to help maintain the cemetery can be sent to Norman Proffitt at 4455 Baileyton Rd., Greeneville, TN 37745
Bible’s Chapel Decoration of Graves
The annual Decoration of Graves for Bible’s Chapel Cemetery in Midway wil be held Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31.
Mohawk Ruritan 5th Sunday Dinner
Mohawk Ruritan will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, May 31 from 11 A.m. to 1 p.m., at the Mohawk Community Center. The dinner will be served curbside only. No seating is available inside and no restrooms are available. The menu will include: roast beef or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and desert. No drinks will be served. The price for adults is $8 and children 12 and under is $4.
Pleasant Hill C.P. Decoration Days
Decoration Day for Pleasant Hill C.P. Cemetery, 13385 Kingsport Highway, will be Friday, June 5, Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no luncheon this year. There will be a brief open air meeting of the Cemetery Association members at 3 pm.
Highland Church Of Christ Decoration Days
The Highland Church of Christ Cemetery Committee is now accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery. All donations are gratefully accepted, especially if you own cemetery plots or have loved ones laid to rest in Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Donations can also be brought to the cemetery between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the Decoration Days scheduled for Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31. All donations should be made payable to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Ruth Hensley, ATTN: Cemetery Fund, 190 Saylor Road, Gray, TN 37615. For more information, call Ruth Hensley at 423-483-3691.
CANCELED: Warrensburg U.M.C. Memorial Service
Because of current restrictions, the annual Warrensburg United Methodist Church Memorial Service will not be held this year. Donations for cemetery upkeep may be mailed to Robert Ayres, Treasurer, Warrensburg U.M. Church Cemetery Fund, 3322 Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, TN 37743. Make checks payable to Warrensburg U.M.Church Cemetery Fund.
Blue Springs Decoration Day
Blue Springs Decoration Day will be Saturday, June 6. Board members will be in the cemetery Friday, June 5, from 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., to greet people at a socially acceptable distance to receive donations for cemetery upkeep. Donations and ancestor’s stories may be mailed to Blue Springs Historical Association, 330 Elmwood Rd., Midway, TN 37809.
CANCELED: Country Ham Breakfast
The Warrensburg monthly country ham breakfast is canceled for the month of May.
Republican Women’s Dinner Rescheduled
The Greene County Republican Women’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner has been rescheduled from May 1, to July 11, at 6:30 p.m., due to the coronavirus. Tickets are available by calling 423-258-5259.
MEETINGS VFW Post 1990
VFW Post 1990 will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Saturday, May 28.
CANCELED: DAV Chapter 42 and Auxiliary
The Thursday, June 4 meeting of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42 and Auxiliary is canceled.
Glenwood Ruritan
The Glenwood Ruritan Club’s next scheduled meeting is June 11th.