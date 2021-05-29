COMMUNITY EVENTS Greenwood Cemetery Decoration Days
Decoration days for Greenwood Cemetery, on Greenwood Drive, will be Saturday, June 4 from 10a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, June 6 from 1-3 p.m.
Wesley’s Chapel Annual Decoration
Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery’s annual decoration will be Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. Flowers and decorations need to be removed within seven days so mowing can resume.
Wesley’s Chapel Yard Sale
The United Methodist Women are holding their annual spring/summer yard sale at the church community center at 1525 N. Wesley Chapel Rd. Friday, May 28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Steak Supper
The Lamar Ruritan will host a drive-thru steak supper on Saturday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal will be steak and gravy, three sides, and dessert for $10. We are also collecting 4 oz. bottles of water for the Lamar School classrooms. Proceeds will benefit community projects.
Memorial Day Service
The American Legion Post #64 of Greeneville and the Greeneville–Greene County Honor Guard will hold their Annual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 31 at the Veterans Memorial Park, 805 Forest Street, Greeneville, TN 37743. Greene County Gold Star Mothers will be recognized.
The Service will begin at 11a.m. and free shuttle service is provided to the Veterans Memorial Park from the parking lot field located on the corner of Forest Street and Maude Street. In the event of rain the service will be conducted in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 211 North Main Street, Greeneville, TN.
For further information contact Grady Barefield at 423-552-8838.
Hardin’s Chapel Decoration Days
Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery Decoration will be held the first weekend in June. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. Those who have been interred in the cemetery during the past 2 years will be remembered during this service.
Sulphur Springs Decoration Of Graves
Decoration of Graves at Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery, near North Greene High School, will be held Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6. Someone will be present to accept donations toward the upkeep of the cemetery or they may be mailed to Sulphur Springs Memorial Cemetery, 45 Glenn McAmis Lane, Greeneville, TN. 37745. attn. June Pinkston.
West Greene Class of 2011
The West Greene High School Class of 2011 will hold its ten year reunion at the High School on Saturday, June 12 at 6 p.m. A few members of the class are also planning on playing paintball together on the afternoon of Sunday, June 13. For more information on either event, contact Alex Smyth at alex.smyth@gcstn.org.
Fifth Sunday Dinner
The Mohawk Ruritan Club Will hold its Fifth Sunday Dinner on Sunday, May 30 at the Mohawk Community Center, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu will include roast beef or baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. The meal is curbside service only. There will be no seating available inside and no restrooms available. No drinks will be served. The adult price is $8 and the price for children 12 and under is $4.
Riverview Circuit Fundraiser
The churches of the Riverview Circuit will hold a church fundraiser yards sale at the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department on June 4, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, June 5 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will go towards windows for the parsonage. The Riverview Circuit includes Bewley’s Chapel United Methodis Church, Brunur’s Grove United Methodist Church, O and S Chapel United Methodist Church and Oven Creek United Methodist Church.
Highland Church Decoration Day
The Highland Church of Christ Cemetery Committee is now accepting donations for the upkeep and maintenance of the cemetery.
All donations are gratefully accepted, especially if you own cemetery plots or have loved ones laid to rest in Highland Church of Christ Cemetery. Donations can also be brought to the cemetery between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during the Decoration Days scheduled for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
All donations should be made payable to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund and can be mailed to Ruth Hensley, ATTN: Cemetery Fund, 190 Saylor Road, Gray, TN 37615. For more information, call Ruth Hensley at 423-483-3691.
All-you-can-eat Breakfast
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, June 5 from 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8. Come on out and have breakfast with us!
Bibles Chapel Decoration Of Graves
Bibles Chapel Cemetery in Midway will have decoration of graves on Sunday, May 30.
Rural Resources
Rural Resources will be temporarily suspending all programming until May 31.
Farm day camp registration remains open on our website and staff will be available via email/phone during office hours Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on Thursday, June 10 at Link Hills Country Club at noon. Guest speaker will be Dr. Sean Oschenbein. Dr. Oschenbein is the ambassador for Turning Point.
Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Amateur Radio Club
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) will meet Tuesday, June 1 in Hardin Park in the Rotary Pavilion by the swimming pool at 7 p.m.
The meeting’s agenda will focus on June 26-27 Amateur Radio Club Field Day at Kinser Park. There will be a discussion on the antenna configurations, the set up on Saturday morning, and the number of operators needed during the 24 hour event. There will be sign up sheets for the various frequency operations. If you are sick or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please reconsider your attendance.
Visit our web site www.ajarc.org for more information (in the announcement section). AJARC is on Facebook, search for: Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club. For those interested in obtaining an Amateur Radio license, please contact Abner Richards (K4MIK) by email at K4MIK@yahoo.com or by phone which is listed in the Greeneville phonebook.
The clubs repeaters are found on the following frequencies:
- W4WC/R 145.390 -600 kHz Tone 88.5
- W4WC/R 443.575 +5 MHz Tone 100.0
- W4WC/R 53.290 -1 MHz Tone 100.0
Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club meeting Scheduled for Thursday, June 3 will be held at Ma & Pa’s restaurant on the Asheville Highway at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend, if possible, to plan the annual picnic and other important issues.
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club plans to meet at the clubhouse in September. Make plans to attend. Enjoy your summer!
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.