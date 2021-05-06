COMMUNITY EVENTS Mt. Hebron Decoration Day
Mt. Hebron Cemetery decoration day will be held Sunday, May 9. There will be someone present Saturday and Sunday to accept donations to help with upkeep of the cemetery.
Piney Grove FWB Decoration Day
The annual decoration of graves at Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 990 Piney Grove Road in the White Sand community is Sunday May 9.
Lost Mountain Community Club
The Lost Mountain Community Club will meet Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the community center.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table Monday, May 17, 11 a.m.-12 noon. If you would like a free hot meal, you may drive by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway and pick up your meal. Social distancing will be in place.
Lawnmower Pull
South Central Ruritan will be hosting TNT Lawnmower Pulling this Saturday May 8. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show at 6 p.m. Concession will be open. Come on out and have some family fun. Don’t forget to try Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!
Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Yard Sale
Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan is having a yard sale this Saturday May 8 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the community center at 3320 Baileyton Road.
Walking Tour
Andrew Johnson National Cemetery has rescheduled the last walking tour of the season for Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m., beginning outside the Andrew Johnson Cemetery Lodge at121 Monument Ave.
Sturdy walking shoes are advised and participants are asked to wear face masks. The event is free, but reservations are required as parking is limited. Call the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at 423-638-3551 for more information or to make a reservation.
River Hill Cemetery Decoration Day
River Hill Cemetery will have its annual decoration of graves May 15-16. For those who do not attend and would still like to donate to the association for help in maintaining the cemetery, they can do so at River Hill Cemetery Association, PO Box 1863, Greeneville TN 37743-1863. For plot information or questions, call 423-609-3313 and leave a message.
Volunteer Opportunity
Join in and lend a hand to help plant flowers in downtown Greeneville on Saturday, May 8, beginning at 10 a.m.
Bring a mask, floves and trowel and meet at the Main Street: Greeneville office at 310 Main Street to pickup flowers and find out where to plant them. Families are welcome. Own a truck? Help move soil around.
Make a morning of it and have some fun. Many hands make light work!
Blue Springs Decoration Day
Blue Springs Historical Association’s Decoration Day will be Saturday, May 8 at the Blue Springs Cemetery & Church in Mosheim. The association will be there Friday, May 7, from 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. It is an exciting time as restoration on the church building will begin June 8.
Veteran Flea Market/Swap Meet
The 1st Annual Veteran Sponsored Flea Market/Swap Meet hosted by U.S. Military Vets MC and Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will be held Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at VFW Post 1990, 70 Harlan St., Greeneville. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available. Email MAY22FLEAMARKET@GMAIL.COM to reserve your space today.
Benefit Dinner For Avery Young
A benefit Pick-up dinner for Avery Young will be held Saturday, May 8 from 3-6 p.m. at Critters Corner. The dinner includes BBQ, chips, slaw and desert. Cost is $10. Tickets are available at Critters Corner, Thadd’s Barber Shop, The Dog House, Kathy’s Hair Coral, Towne & Country Pharmacy, Brumley’s Expressions, Atchley’s Pharmacy, Flowers by Tammy, Greene County Drug, Corley’s Pharmacy, S&S Automotive, Kiser Boulevard, Automotive, Corley’s pharmacy Solutions, Diesel LLC and The Christian Bookstore.
Alternative Baseball Organization
The Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 dedicated to providing authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities, to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond, is looking for volunteers, and players to help start a new program serving those in Greeneville and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.alternativebaseball.org.
MEETINGS Ridge Runners Car Club
The Ridge Runners Car Club will hold their monthly meeting Monday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at Victory Church of God, 166 Sanford Circle. Plans for the upcoming cruise-in will be discussed. Club President Herb Plemons invites all members and anyone interested in the Ridge Runners to attend.
Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will meet at noon on Thursday, May 13, at Link Hills Country Club. Guest speaker will be Mahan Fritts, director of the Greeneville office of ALPS, adult day care.
Lunch will be $15 per person. Reservations are required. Please call Linda Kelly, 423-258-5259, or Nancy Wilson, 423-639-3314.
Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club business meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 6, will be held at Mosheim Mason Lodge #463 at 7:30 p.m. Please plan to attend. We will be discussing the annual paper sale and other important topics.
Greeneville OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. Masks and social distancing will be observed. There will be no refreshments.
Mosheim OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting in Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m. in the Moshiem Masonic Lodge hall. There will be no refreshment. Masks required, gloves optional.
DAV #42
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 42 will meet on May 6 at 6 p.m. at the East Greene Freewill Baptist Church on Kiser Boulevard.
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club plans to meet at the clubhouse in September. Make plans to attend. Enjoy your summer!
Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment #615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.