COMMUNITY EVENTS Sinking Springs Cemetery Decoration Days
Sinking Springs Cemetery’s annual decoration weekend will be Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.
Cedar Grove Cemetery Decoration Day
Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike in Chuckey, will hold its annual Decoration Day on Sunday, May 17. Donations will be appreciated. Please observe all the COVID-19 guidelines.
River Hill Cemetery Decoration Day
The River Hill Cemetery will have its annual decoration of graves May 16-17. The River Hill Cemetery Association requests visitors adhere to the social distancing guidelines provided by state and federal officials, and do not congregate in large groups while attending the decoration of graves. For those who do not attend and would still like to donate to the association for help in maintaining the cemetery, they can do so at River Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1863, Greeneville TN 37743-1863. For plot information or questions, call 423-609-3313 and leave a message.
Gethsemane Cemetery Decoration Day
Decoration Day for Gethsemane Cemetery, located at 155 S. Waterfork Rd in Greeneville, is set for May 17. Please observe social distancing during the event.
CANCELED: Country Ham Breakfast
The Warrensburg monthly country ham breakfast is canceled for the month of May.
Mt. Tabor Cemetery
Due to Covid-19, Mt Tabor Cemetery will be accepting donations on May 8 and 9. A donation bow box will be available for your safety. For more information contact Pat Carpenter by email at taborcemetery@gmail.com or phone 423-620-0988.
Mt. Pisgah Cemetery
Mt. Pisgah Cemetery will hold its annual decoration day at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in the Sunnyside community on Saturday, May 9.
Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
The Ottway Ruritan Club will hold a drive-thru only fish fry on Saturday, May 9, from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $12.
Mt. Hebron Cemetery
Decoration day at Mt. Hebron Cemetery is set for Sunday, May 10.
Horse Creek Church Of God
Horse Creek Church of God Cemetery on old Jonesboro Highway in Chuckey will have decoration day Sunday, May 10. Everyone is encouraged to observe social distancing per the COVID-19 guidelines.
WCA School Of Arts & Crafts
Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts announced it will be opening May 1. The first few weeks of classes include String Art for Beginners, Hand-Sewing Basics, Intro To Blacksmithing, Appalachian Heritage Cooking Class, Pleating 101, Social Media 101, Hand Stamped Metal Jewelry For Beginners, Create Your Own Knight Tabbard, Stained Glass, Brainstorming & Marketing, Batik Basics and Sewing For Beginners. Visit www.wca1780.org for more information about each class and to register and connect on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook! For questions call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.
Republican Women’s Dinner Rescheduled
The Greene County Republican Women’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner has been rescheduled from May 1, to July 11, at 6:30 p.m., due to the coronavirus. Tickets are available by calling 423-258-5259.
Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus, Council #6784, and Notre Dame Catholic Church of Greeneville are sponsoring a Medic Regional Blood Center blood drive for two weeks, starting on May 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Notre Dame Catholic Church, 212 Mt Bethel Rd., Greeneville TN 37745.
All donors must preregister on the Medic website, tndonor.org/donor/schedules/city. Choose Greeneville in the city box to view available appointments. The site will only show open and available times. The drive will conducted according to CDC guidelines for social distancing.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse has been canceled. Club meetings will resume in September.