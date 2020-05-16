COMMUNITY EVENTS Cross Anchor Decoration of Graves
The Cross Anchor Cemetery will observe Decoration of Graves on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. Donations may be sent to the Cross Anchor Cemetery, c/o Lynn Foshee, 29 Lobo Loop, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Brown Springs Baptist Decoration Of Graves
The Brown Springs Baptist Church of Mosheim will have Decoration of Graces on Sunday, May 24. We welcome you to be with us for this yearly time of remembrance for family and friends. Please contact the church at 423-422-7794 or Rev. Richard Long at 423-329-0399. We appreciate your care and concern in helping with the maintenance of the cemetery during the year! Your contributions are appreciated.
Mount Hope Decoration Day
Mount Hope Cemetery will have decoration of graves May 16 and 17. Please honor social distance.
Mohawk Cemetery Decoration Days
Mohawk Cemetery decoration days will be held on May 16 and 17. There will be no services on May 17, due to the coronavirus.
Fairview C.P. Decoration Day
Fairview C.P. Church on Snapps Ferry Road, will have its annual cemetery decoration on Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17.
Mt Pleasant UMC Decoration of Graves
The Annual Decoration of Graves will take place at Mt. Pleasant UMC on Saturday, May 16. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a memorial service. Everyone is encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines.
Shepherd’s Table Resumes
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, May 18, from 11 am. to noon. Free meals will be served during this time at 4170 Newport Hwy., Greeneville.
Mt. Hebron Mowing
Flowers at Mt Hebron Cemetery need to be removed by Sunday, May 17, so that mowing can resume.
POSTPONED: Shrine Paper Sale
The Greene County Shrine Paper Sale usually scheduled for the week following Mother’s Day each year has been postponed due to the health concerns associated with the virus. We will give notice of the rescheduled dates as soon as they are available.
Beersheba Decoration Day Set
The Annual Decoration of graves for Beersheba Cemetery will take place on Sunday, May 17.
Mt. Zion UMC Decoration
The annual Decoration of Graves will be held at Mt. Zion UMC, located off Snapps Ferry Road, on May 16 and 17.
Milburnton Cemetery Decoration
The Milburnton Cemetery Decoration of Graves will be held May 17. For more information, call 423-257-6113.
Zion Cemetery Decoration Day
Zion Cemetery at Baileyton Annual Decoration Day will be Sunday, May 17. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m.
Shiloh Cemetery Decoration Day
Shiloh Cemetery in Tusculum will observe Decoration on Sunday, May 17. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please mail your donation to Shiloh Cemetery Corporation, c/o Barbara Britton, 146 Richland Road, Greeneville, Tennessee 37745. For questions call 423-638-3716.
Sinking Springs Cemetery Decoration Days
Sinking Springs Cemetery’s annual decoration weekend will be Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24.
Cedar Grove Cemetery Decoration Day
Cedar Grove Cemetery on Chuckey Pike in Chuckey, will hold its annual Decoration Day on Sunday, May 17. Donations will be appreciated. Please observe all the COVID-19 guidelines.
River Hill Cemetery Decoration Day
The River Hill Cemetery will have its annual decoration of graves May 16-17. The River Hill Cemetery Association requests visitors adhere to the social distancing guidelines provided by state and federal officials, and do not congregate in large groups while attending the decoration of graves. For those who do not attend and would still like to donate to the association for help in maintaining the cemetery, they can do so at River Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1863, Greeneville TN 37743-1863. For plot information or questions, call 423-609-3313 and leave a message.
Gethsemane Cemetery Decoration DayDecoration Day for Gethsemane Cemetery, located at 155 S. Waterfork Rd in Greeneville, is set for May 17. Please observe social distancing during the event.
CANCELED: Country Ham Breakfast
The Warrensburg monthly country ham breakfast is canceled for the month of May.
WCA School Of Arts & Crafts
Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts announced it will be opening May 1. The first few weeks of classes include String Art for Beginners, Hand-Sewing Basics, Intro To Blacksmithing, Appalachian Heritage Cooking Class, Pleating 101, Social Media 101, Hand Stamped Metal Jewelry For Beginners, Create Your Own Knight Tabbard, Stained Glass, Brainstorming & Marketing, Batik Basics and Sewing For Beginners. Visit www.wca1780.org for more information about each class and to register and connect on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook! For questions call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.
Republican Women’s Dinner Rescheduled
The Greene County Republican Women’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner has been rescheduled from May 1, to July 11, at 6:30 p.m., due to the coronavirus. Tickets are available by calling 423-258-5259.
Blood Drive
The Knights of Columbus, Council #6784, and Notre Dame Catholic Church of Greeneville are sponsoring a Medic Regional Blood Center blood drive for two weeks, starting on May 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Notre Dame Catholic Church, 212 Mt Bethel Rd., Greeneville TN 37745.
All donors must preregister on the Medic website, tndonor.org/donor/schedules/city. Choose Greeneville in the city box to view available appointments. The site will only show open and available times. The drive will conducted according to CDC guidelines for social distancing.
MEETINGS CANCELED: CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled its Monday, May 18 meeting at the China Buffet.
CANCELED: Glenwood Ruritan
The Glenwood Ruritan Club’s May 14th meeting is cancelled. The next scheduled meeting is June 11th.