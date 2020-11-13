COMMUNITY EVENTS Thanksgiving Meal At Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen, 715 Wesley Avenue, will be serving a free Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 11a.m.-12:30 p.m. Take outs only. For more information call 423-342-7006.
Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
The Ottway Ruritan Club will hold a drive-thru only fish fry on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $12.
CANCELED: Mohawk Ruritan Parade
The Mohawk Ruritan parade is canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Drive-thru Pasta Dinner
Baileyton UMC is having a fundraiser on Saturday, Nov.14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. We are having a carry out meal which includes lasagna or spaghetti bake, salad, garlic bread, dessert, and tea or lemonade. The cost of the meal is $10 with donations appreciated. Tickets are available from a church member or call 423-273-0897 or 423-620-8580. You can also call ahead and we will have your dinner ready for you. Please drive behind the church to the covered area. Someone will greet you there. Funds received will be applied to church insurance fund.
Drive-thru Thanksgiving Lunch
The Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting a free drive-thru Thanksgiving lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Come enjoy this free meal consisting of turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn rolls and desert.
Santa Sale
The Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold a huge Santa open garage sale on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The sale will benefit the Greeneville Adventist Academy’s Worthy Student Fund which helps offsets the cost of tuition for qualifying students.
Included in the sale will be: Christmas gifts, decor, nativity sets, sleighs, dolls, bears, toy furniture, buggies, collector’s items and Ty Beanie Babies.
From Highway 70 go left by Greenlawn Cemetery and left to 70 Par Lane. For early or late sales, call 636-1256 or 742-0863.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.- noon. Those who need a meal may drop by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
5K On The Runway
5K on the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and the Greeneville Airport, will be held on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Registration and other information is available at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2020/register.
MEETINGS VFW Post 1990
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, VFW Post 1990 will hold its meeting on Nov. 19. at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s MeetingsThe Dec. 4 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Dec.11 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in November per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their stated meeting in Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Mosheim Masonic lodge hall. Everyone is asked to arrive before 6:45 p.m. All in attendance are asked to follow CDC and the Most Worthy Grand Matron’s guidelines. Masks are required with gloves being optional. There will be no fellowship meal.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.