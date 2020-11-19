COMMUNITY EVENTS Baileyton UMC Breakfast
Baileyton UMC is having their all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser on Nov. 21, from 7-10 a.m. Eat in or carry out. For drive-thru service text your selection to 423-620-8580 with the time you will be there to pick the breakfast up. The Drive-thru is behind the church at the covered area. The cost of the meal is $10 and includes: sausage, ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash brown potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, grits, fried apples, tomatoes, jelly, fresh fruit and dessert (choice of pumpkin pie, cream cheese bars and coffee cake). Additionally, customed-made Belgium waffles and custom omelets will be available. Drinks include coffee, water, orange juice, shite and chocolate milk. For more information please call or text 423-620-8580.
Camp Creek Ruritan Drive-thru Breakfast/Proceeds Benefit Camp Creek VFD
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will hold a drive thru breakfast Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7-10 a.m. at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion. All meals will consist of Sausage, Bacon, 2 biscuits, bowl of gravy, eggs and hash browns. No drink will be provided. Cost will be $7. No eat-in dining will be available. Please follow the signs to enter and exit. Everyone is welcome. Located at 2999 Camp Creek Road. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
The Ottway Ruritan Club will hold a drive-thru only fish fry on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $12.
CANCELED: Mohawk Ruritan Parade
The Mohawk Ruritan parade is canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
MEETINGS VFW Post 1990
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, VFW Post 1990 will hold its meeting on Nov. 19. at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Dec. 4 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Dec.11 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in November per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.