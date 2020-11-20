COMMUNITY EVENTS Baileyton UMC Breakfast
Baileyton UMC is having their all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser on Nov. 21, from 7-10 a.m. Eat in or carry out. For drive-thru service text your selection to 423-620-8580 with the time you will be there to pick the breakfast up. The Drive-thru is behind the church at the covered area. The cost of the meal is $10 and includes: sausage, ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash brown potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, grits, fried apples, tomatoes, jelly, fresh fruit and dessert (choice of pumpkin pie, cream cheese bars and coffee cake). Additionally, customed-made Belgium waffles and custom omelets will be available. Drinks include coffee, water, orange juice, shite and chocolate milk. For more information please call or text 423-620-8580.
Camp Creek Ruritan Drive-thru Breakfast/Proceeds Benefit Camp Creek VFD
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will hold a drive thru breakfast Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7-10 a.m. at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion. All meals will consist of Sausage, Bacon, 2 biscuits, bowl of gravy, eggs and hash browns. No drink will be provided. Cost will be $7. No eat-in dining will be available. Please follow the signs to enter and exit. Everyone is welcome. Located at 2999 Camp Creek Road. Proceeds from the breakfast will go to Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Virtual 5K
Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a virtual 5K fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 28, to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. Registration for the virtual 5K is $5 per person, and registration is currently open at https://www.etsu.edu/com/sa/default.php. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. For additional information, contact OSR reps at quillenosr@gmail.com.
CANCELED: Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
There is no fish fry this weekend.
CANCELED: Mohawk Ruritan Parade
The Mohawk Ruritan parade is canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Dec. 4 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Dec.11 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in November per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.