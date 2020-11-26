COMMUNITY EVENTS Virtual 5K
Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a virtual 5K fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 28, to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. Registration for the virtual 5K is $5 per person, and registration is currently open at https://www.etsu.edu/com/sa/default.php. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. For additional information, contact OSR reps at quillenosr@gmail.com.
CANCELED: Mohawk Ruritan Parade
The Mohawk Ruritan parade is canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night through March. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
MEETINGS Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will hold their annual Christmas party on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Link Hills Country Club, 1325 E. Allens Bridge Road.
The dinner is $26 per person and reservations are required by Dec. 4. For reservations call Linda Kelly at 423-258-5259.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Dec. 4 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Dec.11 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in November per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.