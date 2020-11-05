COMMUNITY EVENTS Christmas Bazaar
Walkertown Church on Kingsport Highway will have a Christmas Bazaar in the Fellowship Hall on Nov. 5-7, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
U.M. Women’s Yard Sale
The U.M. Women will have a half price yard sale at the community center located at 1525 N. Wesley Chapel Road, Friday, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Masks must be worn.
First Saturday Breakfast
Bowmantown Ruritan’s First Saturday Breakfast is back! Same wonderful food with CDC guidelines to make your meal and fellowship a safe event. The date is Saturday, Nov. 7, 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford, 7-10 am.
The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj, and coffee. Donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.- noon. Those who need a meal may drop by during this time at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be in place.
Vet To Vet Drive-thru Café
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Caris Healthcare will hold a Vet to Vet drive-thru Café from 8-10 a.m. at 2140 East Andrew Johnson Highway. All veterans are welcome to drive by and pick up a free doughnut and coffee.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
5K On The Runway
5K on the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and the Greeneville Airport, will be held on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Registration and other information is available at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2020/register.
MEETINGS Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club Meeting Scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5, will be held at Ma & Pa’s restaurant on the Asheville Highway at 7 p.m. Due to the recent Covid virus situation, any members that have symptoms or feel uncomfortable, should not attend. We look forward to getting back to a normal meeting schedule.
Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will meet at noon on Thursday, Nov.12, at the Republican headquarters located at The Shed, on Snapps Ferry Road, across from Food City.
We will be honoring all veterans. Our program will be conducted by Joy Rader Nunnally with the theme of To Thank A Veteran. All veterans are welcome.
Exchange Club Auction
The Exchange Club of Greeneville is holding an online silent auction at www.facebook.com/GreenevilleExchangeClub, through Nov. 7. A variety of items are up for auction, including gift certificates and some larger ticket items. This silent auction helps the club work toward its goal of Awareness and Prevention of Child Abuse. The Exchange Club donates annually to local charities that support this goal. Funds are also used to award scholarships to local students throughout the academic year. For more information please contact Billy Endean at 423-609-3398. To view the auction items, visit www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=GreenevilleExchangeClub&set=a.3247920391929648.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Nov. 6 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Nov. 13 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will have their stated meeting in Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Mosheim Masonic lodge hall. Everyone is asked to arrive before 6:45 p.m. All in attendance are asked to follow CDC and the Most Worthy Grand Matron’s guidelines. Masks are required with gloves being optional. There will be no fellowship meal.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in November per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.