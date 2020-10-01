COMMUNITY EVENTS CANCELED: Mosheim HS Class of 1956 Reunion
The reunion of Mosheim High School Class of 1956, scheduled for Oct. 13, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Casting Plant Reunion
The Southern Screw/Doehler Jarvis/TN Aluminum Casting/Greeneville Casting plant sixth annual reunion will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1-3 p.m. It will be held at Hardin Park. This year, for safety reasons, we ask that you bring your own sandwich and drink. We hope you can attend.
CANCELED: NGHS Class of 1963 Reunion
The reunion of the class of 1963 North Greene High School, scheduled for Oct. 10, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
5K On The Runway
5K on the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and the Greeneville Airport, will be held on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Registration and other information is available at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2020/register.
Benefit Dinner For Sophie Dearstone
South Central Ruritan will hold a benefit dinner for Sophie Dearstone on Saturday, Oct. 3. from 5-8 p.m. The spaghetti dinner will include salad, dessert and drink. Cost is $8 per adult and $4 per child. We will have dine in, carry out, or drive through. This family needs the support of the community, so please come out and get a dinner! Please share this event with others!
Turkey Shoot
South Central Ruritan announces its first turkey shoot of the year, scheduled for Friday Oct. 2nd. Sign up begins at 5:30 p.m. and shooting starts at 6 p.m. We will be serving BBQ, slaw, baked beans and desert. Come on out and have some fun!
First Saturday Breakfast
The Bowmantown First Saturday Breakfast returns Saturday, Oct. 3, from 7-10 a.m., with the same wonderful food and CDC guidelines to make your meal and fellowship a safe event. Located at 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford, the Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj, and coffee. Your donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
CANCELED: 2020 Bird Family Reunion
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Bird Family Reunion has been canceled. Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will hopefully be able to hold their 2021 reunion. A final decision and announcement will be made next year.
CANCELED: Fall Consignment Sale
Asbury Child Enrichment Center has canceled the Fall Consignment Sale scheduled for Oct. 7-10. It will not be rescheduled for this fall but organizers hope to hold a spring sale in March or April.
Doty’s Chapel Decoration
The Doty’s Chapel United Methodist Cemetery Decoration will take place Oct. 4.
Yard Sale For Veterans Burial Fund
A fundraiser yard sale to benefit the Greene County Veterans Burial Fund will he held at the Afton chapel of Jeffers Funeral Services Oct. 2 and 3. In case of rain the dates will be Oct. 9 and 10.
CANCELED: Massey Reunion
The annual family reunion for decendants of the late Doc and Easter (Griffin) Massey, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 at Hardin Park, has been canceled.
CANCELED: Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in October due to COVID-19.
Greene County Shrine Club
The Greene County Shrine Club Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, will be held at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge at 7 p.m. Due to the recent Covid virus situation, any members that have symptoms or feel uncomfortable should not attend. We look forward to getting back to a normal meeting schedule.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Oct. 16 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Oct. 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.