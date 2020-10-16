COMMUNITY EVENTS
October Breakfast
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club October Breakfast will be Held Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at 2999 Camp Creek Road. The breakfast will be drive-thru only. Meals will all be the same and consist of eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, 2 biscuits and gravy. No drinks will be included. The cost will be $8.00 for each meal. Customers will drive in one side to order and pick their meal up at the other side of the building. Members will make up the to-go boxes and deliver to the vehicles. Covid-19 Guidelines will be observed. Due to COVID-19 the Pavilion will not be open for dining in. Everyone is welcome.
All-you-can-eat Breakfast
Baileyton United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7-10 a.m. This will be a safe environment. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be worn. Orders will be taken and there are carry out or drive-thru options. Text 620-8580 to order for drive-thru service. All are welcome. For more information call 620-8580.
Pumpkin Palooza
Morning Pointe Assisted Living invites the community to participate in Pumpkin Palooza. Carve or paint a pumpkin and drop it off at the front desk at 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, beginning Oct. 26 through Oct. 28. Pumpkins will be displayed in the front of the building and residents will judge them on Oct. 29. For more information, contact Morning Pointe.
Amateur Horse Show
South Central Ruritan will host the last amateur horse show of the year this Saturday night, Oct. 17. Gates open at 3 p.m. The show starts at 5 p.m. Trophies will be given out to the 2020 points winner of each class and one for all points winner of the year. Concession stand will be open. Come on out and enjoy the show and don’t forget to enjoy one of the best hot fudge cakes around!
Turkey Shoot
South Central Ruritan will host a turkey shoot on Friday, Oct. 16. Sign up begins at 5:30 p.m. Food will be served. Come on out and have some fun!
BBQ Drive-thru Meal
Union Temple Comunity Center will hold a fundraiser BBQ drive-thru meal on Sat., Oct.17, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the community center building on Kingsport Highway.
Trail Of Treats
The Midway United Methodist Church will be having its annual Trail of Treats in the church park on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 -7 p.m. Bring the kids and enjoy the treats.
CANCELED: Pettit Reunion
The Pettit reunion scheduled for Oct. 18, at Mt. Hope Church in Mohawk has been canceled due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to noon. Those who need a meal, feel free to drop by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be practiced.
Free Drive-thru Lunch
The Midway United Methodist Church will have a free drive-thru lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Come and enjoy this free meal consisting of dried beans, fried potatoes, macaroni and cheese, greens, corn, bread and desert.
5K On The Runway
5K on the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and the Greeneville Airport, will be held on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Registration and other information is available at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2020/register.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in October due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Oct. 16 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Oct. 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.