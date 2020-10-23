COMMUNITY EVENTS Greeneville Community Halloween Candy Drive-Thru
A Candy Drive-Thru event will merge downtown’s traditional “Halloween Happenings” and “Hardin Park Halloween” events at Hardin Park, 602 Crescent Street, off of Vann Road near Hal Henard and Greeneville Middle Schools, on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Park gates will open from 4 to 7 p.m. or until supplies run out. Youngsters, less than 13 years of age, can receive candy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle while riding through the park. No walkers permitted.
Decorated Vehicle Contest
All those attending the Candy Drive Thru at Hardin Park are encouraged to decorate their vehicle. Those wishing to be entered in the contest will receive an entry number at the beginning of the drive thru and be judged along the route by a panel of judges. Prizes will be awarded.
Costume ContestA Virtual Costume Contest will be held this year and will be sponsored in part by the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation for age categories 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, 10-12 years and a family entry. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age category.
Chalk Drawing
Everyone is encouraged to draw on their own sidewalk or driveway, snap a photo and post to Main Street’s Facebook page. Make sure the artist’s name is included. All photos will be uploaded to Main Street’s website at the end of the month. For more information, visit www.Greenevilletn.gov and www.mainstreetgreeneville.org.
Cedar Creek VFD Halloween
Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-9 p.m. Bring the kids out on Halloween for some goodies! Follow the guidelines for a drive-thru option or park and meet a firefighter. Candy will be handed out from 4 p.m. until it runs out. Social distancing will be observed.
Debusk VFD Trick or Treat
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department will hand out candy at the firehall on Oct. 31, starting at 4:30 p.m. Each group is asked to respect the 6-foot rule as they come up to the door to receive candy. Remember to wear some type of light or reflective device to warn drivers of your presence while near any roadway while trick or treating. The Dubusk VFD wishes all trick or treaters a safe and happy Halloween.
Mosheim VFD Trunk Or Treat
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31, from 4:30 p.m. until the treats run out. The station is located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway.
St. James VFD Drive-thru Truck or Treat
The St. James VFD will host a Drive-thru Truck or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. Trick or treaters can drive thru for individually wrapped candy and goodies or, if they feel safe, can meet the firemen and see the firetrucks. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. The station is located at 3035 St. James Road.
Tusculum VFD Trunk or Treat
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. Fire trucks will be on display for the children and adults to view. Individually packaged candy and goodies will be given to the children. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. The station is located at 145 Alexander St.
Pumpkin Palooza
Morning Pointe Assisted Living invites the community to participate in Pumpkin Palooza. Carve or paint a pumpkin and drop it off at the front desk at 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville, beginning Oct. 26 through Oct. 28. Pumpkins will be displayed in the front of the building and residents will judge them on Oct. 29. For more information, contact Morning Pointe.
Trail Of Treats
The Midway United Methodist Church will be having its annual Trail of Treats in the church park on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 -7 p.m. Bring the kids and enjoy the treats.
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
5K On The Runway
5K on the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and the Greeneville Airport, will be held on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Registration and other information is available at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2020/register.
MEETINGS Mt. Pleasant Ruritan
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Building. Members are reminded to bring Christmas items (decorations, ornaments, gifts, etc) for the auction. The Directors will meet at 6 p.m. Social distancing will be observed.
VFW Post 1990
The Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m.. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates.
CANCELED: Baileyton Area Historical Society
The Baileyton Area Historical Society has canceled its Oct. 26 meeting. This is due to the increase number of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Greene County.
Andrew Johnson Women’s Club Yearbooks/Meetings
We will distribute the club yearbooks on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-noon. Members may come by the clubhouse and pick up and pay dues. The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Oct. 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon, the Nov. 6 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Nov. 13 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.