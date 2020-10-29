COMMUNITY EVENTS Vet To Vet Drive-thru Café
On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Caris Healthcare will hold a Vet to Vet drive-thru Café from 8-10 a.m. at 2140 East Andrew Johnson Highway. All veterans are welcome to drive by and pick up a free doughnut and coffee.
Turkey Shoot
A turkey shoot will be hosted by South Central Ruritan every Friday night. Sign up beginning at 5:30 p.m. Shoot starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun!
Wesley Chapel Yard Sale
The U.M. Women will have a church wide yard sale at the community center located at 1525 N. Wesley Chapel Road, Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Shoppers must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Cedar Creek VFD Halloween
Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-9 p.m. Bring the kids out on Halloween for some goodies! Follow the guidelines for a drive-thru option or park and meet a firefighter. Candy will be handed out from 4 p.m. until it runs out. Social distancing will be observed.
Debusk VFD Trick or Treat
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department will hand out candy at the firehall on Oct. 31, starting at 4:30 p.m. Each group is asked to respect the 6-foot rule as they come up to the door to receive candy. Remember to wear some type of light or reflective device to warn drivers of your presence while near any roadway while trick or treating. The Dubusk VFD wishes all trick or treaters a safe and happy Halloween.
Mosheim VFD Trunk Or Treat
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31, from 4:30 p.m. until the treats run out. The station is located at 7700 West Andrew Johnson Highway.
St. James VFD Drive-thru Truck or Treat
The St. James VFD will host a Drive-thru Truck or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5 p.m. Trick or treaters can drive thru for individually wrapped candy and goodies or, if they feel safe, can meet the firemen and see the firetrucks. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. The station is located at 3035 St. James Road.
Tusculum VFD Trunk or Treat
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will host a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. Fire trucks will be on display for the children and adults to view. Individually packaged candy and goodies will be given to the children. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. The station is located at 145 Alexander St.
Trail Of Treats
The Midway United Methodist Church will be having its annual Trail of Treats in the church park on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 -7 p.m. Bring the kids and enjoy the treats.
CANCELED: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited has canceled regular meetings for the rest of the calendar year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next meeting will be Jan. 18, 2021. For more information call 423-639-8553.
5K On The Runway
5K on the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and the Greeneville Airport, will be held on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Registration and other information is available at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2020/register.
MEETINGS Exchange Club Auction
The Exchange Club of Greeneville is holding an online silent auction at www.facebook.com/GreenevilleExchangeClub, through Nov. 7. A variety of items are up for auction, including gift certificates and some larger ticket items. This silent auction helps the club work toward its goal of Awareness and Prevention of Child Abuse. The Exchange Club donates annually to local charities that support this goal. Funds are also used to award scholarships to local students throughout the academic year. For more information please contact Billy Endean at 423-609-3398. To view the auction items, visit www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=GreenevilleExchangeClub&set=a.3247920391929648.
VFW Post 1990
The Greeneville VFW Post 1990 will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m.. Visit vfwpost1990.org for directions and meeting updates.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The club will not be having meetings this calendar year. The COVID situation will be reassessed after the first of 2021.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Nov. 6 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Nov. 13 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.