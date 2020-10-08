COMMUNITY EVENTS Shepherd’s Table
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to noon. Those who need a meal, feel free to drop by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville. Social distancing will be practiced.
Quarter Scale Pullers
South Central Ruritan will host East Tennessee Quarter Scale Pullers this Saturday, Oct. 10. The show starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some fun and don’t forget about the best hot fudge cake around!
Free Drive-thru Lunch
The Midway United Methodist Church will have a free drive-thru lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Come and enjoy this free meal consisting of dried beams, fried potatoes, macaroni and cheese, greens, corn, bread and desert.
Ottway Ruritan Fish Fry
The Ottway Ruritan Club will hold a drive-thru only fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $12.
CANCELED: Mosheim HS Class of 1956 Reunion
The reunion of Mosheim High School Class of 1956, scheduled for Oct. 13, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: NGHS Class of 1963 Reunion
The reunion of the class of 1963 North Greene High School, scheduled for Oct. 10, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues.
5K On The Runway
5K on the Runway, hosted by the Greeneville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol and the Greeneville Airport, will be held on Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. Registration and other information is available at www.raceentry.com/races/5k-on-the-runway/2020/register.
CANCELED: 2020 Bird Family Reunion
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Bird Family Reunion has been canceled. Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will hopefully be able to hold their 2021 reunion. A final decision and announcement will be made next year.
CANCELED: Fall Consignment Sale
Asbury Child Enrichment Center has canceled the Fall Consignment Sale scheduled for Oct. 7-10. It will not be rescheduled for this fall but organizers hope to hold a spring sale in March or April.
MEETINGS Greene County Republican Women
The Greene County Republican Women will meet at noon on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Republican headquarters located at The Shed, on Snapps Ferry Road, across from Food City.
CANCELED: Andrew Johnson Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in October due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Christian Women’s Meetings
The Oct. 16 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Oct. 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
CANCELED: Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in October per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.