COMMUNITY EVENTS Canceled: Massey Reunion
The annual family reunion for decendants of the late Doc and Easter (Griffin) Massey, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 at Hardin Park, has been canceled.
Canceled: Annual Visual Clinic
The Annual Visual Clinic, usually held during September, has been postponed, due to COVID-19. A new date for the clinic will be announced later. The free annual clinic, a program of Blanche W. Grady Community Service, is supported by the Scott M. Niswonger family.
Canceled: Knipp Reunion
The annual reunion for the families of the late William and Kate Crum Knipp scheduled for Sept. 27 has been cancelled.
Ruritan Movie Night
South Central Ruritan will host an outdoor movie night on Friday, Sept. 18. Admission is free. The movie will start at dusk. “Trolls” and “Goonies” will be showing. Come on out and have some fun and don’t forget to bring your chairs. Concession stand will be open.
Ruritan Horse Show
South Central Ruritan will host an Amateur Horse Show on Saturday, Sept. 19. Gates open at 4 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m. Come out and see these beautiful horses and talented riders. Concession will be serving the best hot fudge cake around!
Morrison, Harrison, Lowery & Wycle Reunion
A family reunion for relatives of J.C. or Mary Elizabeth Morrison, or their children: Maynard, Lee, Jay, Roy, Harley and Horace Morrison; Mildred Harrison; Georgia Lowery; and Mary Wycle, will be held Sept. 25-27 in Greeneville, Tennessee. For more information, call Donna Morrison Goodman at 678-674-3047.
Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Christian Women’s Events
The Oct. 16 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Oct. 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
Baileyton Historical Society
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. It will be in the parking lot of old Baileyton Post Office. Each person is asked to bring their own chair. Social distancing will be practiced. If we have rain, the event will be moved to the back of the Baileyton United Methodist Church. We would like for those interested in preserving the history of our communities to attend.
Canceled: Trout Unlimited
The Cherokee Chapter of Trout unlimited has canceled its Monday, Sept. 21 meeting at the China Buffet.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1143
The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1143 of Greeneville, will be holding their next meeting this Thursday, Sept. 17, at The VFW building located at 70 Harlan St. Harlan Street is located opposite Walmart. Turn right towards DQ, then right to the VFW. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Use the left entrance to the bldg. All Vietnam Vets are encouraged to attend.
VFW Post 1990
The VFW will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 6:30 p.m. Visit vfwpost1990.org for more information or updates.
AJ Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in September due to COVID-19.
Canceled: Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in September per Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in September per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.