COMMUNITY EVENTS Yard Sale For Veterans Burial Fund
A fundraiser yard sale to benefit the Greene County Veterans Burial Fund will he held at the Afton chapel of Jeffers Funeral Services Oct. 2 and 3. In case of rain the dates will be Oct. 9 and 10.
Canceled: Cutshall Reunion
The Cutshall Reunion in North Carolina, usually held the last Sunday in September, has been cancelled for this year.
Canceled: Massey Reunion
The annual family reunion for decendants of the late Doc and Easter (Griffin) Massey, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 at Hardin Park, has been canceled.
Canceled: Annual Visual Clinic
The Annual Visual Clinic, usually held during September, has been postponed due to COVID-19. A new date for the clinic will be announced. The free annual clinic, a program of Blanche W. Grady Community Service, is supported by the Scott M. Niswonger family.
Canceled: Knipp Reunion
The annual reunion for the families of the late William and Kate Crum Knipp scheduled for Sept. 27 has been cancelled.
Morrison, Harrison, Lowery & Wycle Reunion
A family reunion for relatives of J.C. or Mary Elizabeth Morrison, or their children: Maynard, Lee, Jay, Roy, Harley and Horace Morrison; Mildred Harrison; Georgia Lowery; and Mary Wycle, is underway in Greeneville through tomorrow. For more information, call Donna Morrison Goodman at 678-674-3047.
Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS CANCELED: Christian Women’s Events
The Oct. 16 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Oct. 23 Greeneville Christian Women’s Luncheon have been cancelled.
Baileyton Historical Society
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. It will be in the parking lot of old Baileyton Post Office. Each person is asked to bring their own chair. Social distancing will be practiced. If we have rain, the event will move to the back of the Baileyton United Methodist Church. We would like for those interested in preserving the history of our communities to attend.
AJ Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in September due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Eastern Star #292
Mosheim Chapter #292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in September per Danielle Gregg, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: Eastern Star # 223
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not meet in September per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64
Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.