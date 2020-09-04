COMMUNITY EVENTS First Saturday Breakfast
The Bowmantown First Saturday Breakfast will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 7-10 a.m. at 1573 Barkley Rd. in Telford. Enjoy the same wonderful food with CDC guidelines to make your meal and fellowship a safe event.
The Country Breakfast serves biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, pork loin, hash browns, grits, stickies, chocolate gravy, oj and coffee. Donations go for community needs in the Bowmantown area.
Morrison, Harrison, Lowery & Wycle Reunion
A family reunion for relatives of J.C. or Mary Elizabeth Morrison, or their children: Maynard, Lee, Jay, Roy, Harley and Horace Morrison; Mildred Harrison; Georgia Lowery; and Mary Wycle, will be held Sept. 25-27 in Greeneville, Tennessee. For more information, call Donna Morrison Goodman at 678-674-3047.
Tractor Pulling Contest
East Tennessee Quarter Scale Garden Tractor Pulling contest will be hosted by South Central Ruritan on Sept. 12. Gates open at 4 p.m. The show starts at 5 p.m. This will be the biggest show of the year. Come one, come all and have some fun. Best hot fudge cake around! Contact Mark Goodson at 423-754-6169 or Richard Shelton at 423-791-3759 for more information.
CANCELED: CHS Class of 1956 Reunion
The Chuckey High School class of 1956 will not be having their reunion on Sept. 12, due to COVID-19.
Cancellation: Miller, Nelson, Roe Family Reunion
The MNR family reunion that is held annually on the the second Saturday in September at the Limestone Ruritan has been canceled due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Derby Day
Derby Day, scheduled for Sept. 5, has been canceled due to COVID-19. This local event, organized by Second Harvest Food Bank and sponsored by Greeneville Real Estate and Auction, is a fund-raiser for “Feed the Children of Greeneville and Greene County.”
Renner Reunion
The annual family reunion for the descendants of the late Abe and Ida Renner, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church, has been canceled. For any questions, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
MEETINGS Young Republicans
The Greene County Young Republicans are resuming monthly meetings. The next meeting will be held at Fatz Restaurant with Jeremy Faison on Sept. 5, at 6:30 p.m. As always, there will be open discussion and anyone is welcome!
Christian Women’s Meetings
The Sept. 11 Greeneville Christian Women’s Prayer Connection and the Sept. 8 Christian Women’s Luncheon have been canceled.
AJ Women’s Club
The Andrew Johnson Women’s Club will not meet in September due to COVID-19.
CANCELED: Eastern Star
Greeneville Chapter #223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will not be meeting in September per Loretta May, Worthy Matron.
CANCELED: American Legion Post #64Due to the recent spike in the coronavirus in Greene County all meetings of the American Legion Post #64 have been cancelled until further notice.