CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST, FARMERS MARKET
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a Country Breakfast this Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the club building, 2999 Camp Creek Rd. Cost is $10. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, pancakes, eggs, hash browns and biscuits and gravy. Beverages will be juice, soda or coffee. During the event, the grounds will be open for people to come and sell their garden produce, eggs, jams and jellies,. There is no charge to set up. Vendors must bring their own tables.
CHUCKEY-DOAK H.S. CLASS OF ‘72 REUNION
The Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th Reunion on Sept. 24 at Link Hills Country Club, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.. Cost is $40 per person, which must be paid by Aug. 24. For more information, call Linda Dotson Beals at 257-6478.
GOSNELL’S STEREO & MUSIC CRUISE-IN
Gosnell’s Stereo & Music will host its 2022 Cruise-In this Saturday, Aug. 20, in the store’s parking area at 809 Tusculum Blvd. The event will begin at 3 p.m. Food trucks will be available. There is no charge to attend. For more details, call Billy Shelton at 423-470-2536.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTIAN SINGLES NETWORK
The Greeneville Christian Singles Network will meet Aug. 27, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. The group is open to singles age 21 and older.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF ’65 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of ’65 will be having their 57th Class Reunion on Aug. 26-27. ON Friday, Aug. 26, the group will gather at the home of Andy and W. T. Daniels at 5 p.m. for a dinner of barbecue and all the trimmings. Golf will be enjoyed on Saturday morning at Link Hills Country Club at 9 a.m.. On Saturday evening, at 6 p.m., the group will meet at the City Garage Car Museum for dinner, a class photo and entertainment. Casual attire is suggested for the weekend. The committee includes: Andy Bohannon Daniels, Susan Thomas Holzchuh, Kathy Harkins Knight, Judy Myers Forshay Plucker, Mary Jo & Wayne Susong, Phyllis Woolard Snelson, Dick Williams, Becky (Henley) and Buddy Yonz.
GREENEVILLE H.S. CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday Homecoming football game and Saturday picnic at Veteran’s Park and dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited. For more details, email greenet@gcschools.net. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 1.
HIGGINS FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late Albert Higgins and Martha Shelton Norton Higgins will have a family reunion on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Family Life Center at Horse Creek Church of God. Please bring a covered dish to share. Utensils and paper products will be provided. For more information call 423-639-3312.
LAMAR RURITAN STEAK SUPPER
The Lamar Ruritan Club, 108 Charlie Parker Rd., in Jonesborough, will host a drive-thru and sit-down steak supper this Saturday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 p.m. The meal will consist of steak and gravy, three sides, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10. Proceeds will benefit local school and community projects.
LIMESTONE STONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7-10 a.m. The all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10 per plate. The club building is located at 121 Limestone Ruritan Rd.
MT. ZION UMC BREAKFAST
A Country Ham Big Breakfast will be held at Mt. Zion UMC on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6:30 to !0 a.m. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, homemade biscuits and gravy, eggs, pancakes, fruit, and drink. Cost is a donation. Mt. Zion is located at 1031 Mt. Zion Road. (off the Snapps Ferry Road). All donations used to support the community ministry of the Mt. Zion UM Men.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. A pavilion will be reserved from 6-9 p.m. A catered meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. Please text or call Janet 423-620-1708 or Gail at 423-552-3601 by Aug. 15, if you would like to attend.
SHIPLEY FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late John and Sarah Shipley will have a family reunion on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Eastview Recreation Center. Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share. Utensils will be provided. For more information, call 423-234-8161.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN FISH FRY
South Central Ruritan will be hosting Fish Fry on Friday Aug. 19, from 5-8 p.m. The menu will consist of catfish, hush puppies, fries, slaw, dessert and drinks. Cost is $10 a plate.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN HORSE SHOW
South Central Ruritan will be hosting an Amateur Horse Show on Saturday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. Concession stand will be open.
SOUTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 16 and 17. Events will include a free BBQ supper on Friday, Sept. 16 in the school cafeteria, beginning at 5 p.m. (If you wish to attend the BBQ and have not sent your reservation in please let a committee member know by Aug. 12.) A tour of the school will follow the meal. Reserved seating will be provided for the class at the 7 p.m. football game. The class will be honored at half-time. On Saturday Sept. 17, a dutch treat breakfast will be held, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Harvest House, followed by golf, if interested. At 4 p.m., a covered dish meal (drinks will be provided) and time of reminiscing will be held at 835 Bowers Road, in Greeneville. Call 423-620-3172, 423-329-7320 or 423-329-3366 if you have questions.
ST. JAMES CLASS OF ‘62 REUNION
The St. James High School Class of 1962 will hold its 60th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 9 a.m. for breakfast at the Harvest Family Restaurant. For more information, call Carolyn Bowers at 423-639-4369.
WARRENSBURG COMMUNITY CENTER BREAKFAST
The Warrensburg Community Center will be having its 3rd Saturday All-You-Can-Eat Country Ham Breakfast with all the fixings this Saturday, Aug. 20, at the community center building, 4860 S. Mohawk Rd. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. The menu will consist of ham, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits , gravy, grits, tomatoes, hash browns, pancakes, syrup juice an coffee. Cost is $8 adults; $5 children 4-12 years, and free for children 3 and under, who are accompanied by a paying adult.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion on Friday, Sept. 9, at the high school prior to the Battle of the Milk Can football game against SGHS. Buddy’s BBQ will be served prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Cost is $15 per person at the door. Please let reunion organizers know if you plan to attend. Text or call Carol at 552-0442 or Patsy at 552-4896.