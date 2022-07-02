ALDRIDGE FAMILY REUNION
A reunion for the family of Ben F. Aldridge and Laura A. Massey will be held Saturday, July 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Kinser Park, Pavilion No. 4. Plates and utensils will be provided. Bring food for your family to share. Please have food on table before noon when the meal will begin. For more details, call 423-620-9204.
MYSINGER FAMILY REUNION
The Mysinger Family Reunion will be held July 10 at noon at the Fraternal Order Of Police, on 105 Navada Ave., in Greeneville. Attendees are requested to bring a well-filled basket.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 64
The American Legion Post 64 and auxiliary will not be holding a monthly meeting in July due to the July 4th holiday. The next meeting will be held Aug. 1. The American Legion Post 64 is located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Any questions can be directed to Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775.
GREENE CO. BEEF DAYS
The Greene County Beef Days celebration will be held Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Greene Farmers Co-Op, 1414 W. Main St. The event is free and open to the public. There will be beef samples served, contests and games, educational materials, plus door prizes and giveaways.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB PICNIC
The Greene County Shrine Club will host its annual picnic Thursday, July 7, at 6 p.m., at Kinser Park. Entertainment will be provided by Gar Cutshaw. All Shriners, ladies, friends and guests are invited.
GREENEVILLE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
The Town of Greeneville will host its annual American Downtown Fourth of July Celebration on July 4 from 4-10 p.m. at the Big Spring, located behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Main Street. There will be live music, kids activities, and much more. A night-time parade is planned at 9:15 p.m, beginning at Towne Square Shopping Center, turning down Main Street, then ending at Greeneville High School. Fireworks are set for 10 p.m. For more details, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or go online to www.greenevilletn.gov.
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE
Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive Thursday, July 7, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. A Medic mobile unit will be on hand in the parking lot for donors.
WARRENSBURG JULY CELEBRATION, PARADE
The Warrensburg Community Center will host its annual July Celebration and Parade on Saturday, July 2. Parade participants will line up at Old Campbells Holstein Farm on River Rock Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. The parade will start at 3 p.m. The parade route will head towards Mason Lodge Road, turn right on to Kirk Hill Road, right on to Easterly Road, right on to S. Mohawk Road and end at 4860 S. Mohawk Road. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place entries. Food will be available for purchase after the parade, including hamburgers, hot dogs, chips drinks and homemade ice cream. An auction will follow shortly after the parade. All parade entries are welcome to participate. No prior registration is required. For more details or questions, call 423-620-1157 or 423-552-1622.