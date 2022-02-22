AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary meets the first Monday of each month at the local post, located at 101 Longview Drive. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Guest Speaker, Rana Zakaria, will speak about human trafficking. Status meeting begins at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries located in the St. James Community Center across from St. James Lutheran Church, 3220 St. James Road. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. until noon. A monthly food distribution is held through Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee every fourth Thursday at 9:30 a.m. There is never a cost for service. Call 423-636-0098 during regular business hours for more information.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at 70 Harlan Drive.
THE CONSTITUTION IS THE SOLUTION
Faith Baptist Church, 1826 Ivy Lane, Morristown, will be hosting the lecture series, “The Constitution Is The Solution.” It will run for six week on March 1, 8, 15 and 29, and April 5 and 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the church. For more information call 423-587-3060.
RIVER HILL CEMETERY
The River Hill Cemetery Organization requests that all flowers and miscellaneous items on the graves be removed by March 19 in preparation for mowing.
STORIES ‘N MORE
The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild is excited and happy to announce they will be returning to the International Storytelling Center beginning March 1, at 7 p.m. and every Tuesday evening thereafter. The cost of admission is adults $5. and students $3. For more information please go to www.storytellersguild.org. We will follow the ISC Covid protocol of wearing masks and proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test result in the last 72 hours.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting their weekly turkey shoot every Friday night through the end of March. Registration starts at 5 p.m. with the shooting beginning at 6 p.m. Food will be served.
South Central Ruritan will be having baseball and soft ball sign ups Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the main building.
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a soup dinner and Bingo Saturday. Soup dinner starts at 5 p.m. and games starts at 6 p.m. Come on out and have some good food and fun!
VFW POST NO. 1990
The VFW Post No. 1990 meets the last Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 70 Harlan St.