AMERICAN LEGION POST No. 64
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will not be holding a monthly meeting in July due to the July 4th holiday. The next meeting will be held Aug. 1. The American Legion Post No. 64 is located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Any questions can be directed to Grady Barefield at 423-639-37745.
BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN DIVERS
Blue Ridge Mountain Divers is offering an open water diver certification course. Pool training sessions will be held at Hardin Park Pool, July 26 and 28 at 5:30-8:30 p.m. Course fee is $385 and includes mandatory online academics and 4 open water dives. Pre-registration is required. Contact Instructor Roger Skillman at 864-710-1567 or email:”blueridgemountaindivers@gmail.com” to register or for more information.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Highway, is having a parking lot sale Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be household, kid stuff, tools and much more.
GREENE CO. BEEF DAYS
The Greene County Beef Days celebration will be held Saturday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Greene Farmers Co-Op, 1414 W. Main St. The event is free and open to the public. There will be beef samples served, contests and games, educational materials, plus door prizes and giveaways.
GREENEVILLE REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday July 14 at noon at the Harvest Family Restaurant, at 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The speaker will be Kevin Morrison County Mayor. Reservations are required and lunch is $15. For reservations call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314, or Joy Rader Nunnally, 423-552-8793.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB PICNIC
The Greene County Shrine Club will host its annual picnic Thursday, July 7, at 6 p.m., at Kinser Park. Entertainment will be provided by Gar Cutshaw. All Shriners, ladies, friends and guests are invited.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN BBQ
The Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Club will have their annual Pit Cooked Pork BBQ July 16 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., drive thru only. Tickets may be purchased from club members for 1 pound of Pork BBQ for $10, and additional meal sides of 8 pack buns, pint of baked beans, pint of slaw, chips and ½ gallon tea or lemonade for $10. The pork BBQ will be $12 per pound at the door. For more information call 423-329-2243.
LIMESTONE RURITAN CLUB
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on July 16 from 7-10 a.m. This is a hardy All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate and well worth it. The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.
MEDIC BLOOD DRIVE
Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive Thursday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. The Medic mobile unit will be on hand in the parking lot for donors.
Medic Regional Blood Center will host a blood drive Monday, July 11, from noon to 6 p.m. at CVS, 506 Asheville Highway. The Medic mobile unit will be site in the parking lot for donors.
MYSINGER FAMILY REUNION
The Mysinger Family Reunion will be held July 10 at noon at the Fraternal Order Of Police, on 105 Navada Ave., in Greeneville. Attendees are requested to bring a well-filled basket.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a Country Breakfast with all the fixings from 7-11 a.m. Saturday; South Central Market Days will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; The TNT Lawnmower Pull will be Saturday with gates opening at 4 p.m. The concession stand will be open starting at 4 p.m.