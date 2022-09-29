AMERICAN FIRST FEDERATED REPUBLICAN WOMEN
America First Federated Republican Women will meet on Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Crescent School, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Linda Kollmann, president of Tennessee Federation of Republican Women will be the guest speaker. She will also be installing the officers of the club. There will be information and discussion about the four amendments that will be on the ballot in November. For more details, call 423-329-3146.
AMERICAN LEGION MEETING
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Oct. 3 at the local post, 101 Longview Drive. Dr. James McLaughlin, the 1st District Vice Commander, will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
ASBURY UMC FALL FESTIVAL
Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., will host a Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the church’s rear parking lot off Summer Street. There will be vendors, food, live music and kids activities.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
All pets and their owners are welcome to attend Reformation Lutheran Church’s “Blessing of the Animals” event this Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 400 W. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Brunch & Biscuits (doughnuts, coffee and pet treats) will be served at 9:30 a.m. on the church lawn, and a short service and individual blessings will begin at 10 a.m. Donations of cat/kitten food, canned and dry dog food, paper towels and bleach will be collected for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society during the event. For safety, please have all pets on leashes or in carriers, officials note. For more information, contact Marlene Crum at 552-8016.
BIRD FAMILY REUNION
Descendants of the late Henry P. and Penina (Bowers) Bird will have a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at noon, at Kinser Park’s Pavilion #5. All family members are encouraged to attend and are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Paper products and bread will be provided.
CAMP CREEK FIRE DEPT. BBQ MEAL/CORN HOLE
The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host a BBQ dinner and corn hole tournament this Saturday, Oct. 1. Corn hole starts at 3 p.m. Food will be served at 4 p.m. For more details and information, visit the Camp Camp VFD Facebook page.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN BENEFIT MEAL
A benefit pancake supper and auction will be held Oct. 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Donations are welcome for the auction. (Please no clothing or heavy furniture.) Proceeds will go to help flood victims in Virginia and Kentucky.
CHUCKEY-DOAK HIGH CLASS OF 1961 REUNION
The Chuckey-Doak High School Class of 1961 will hold a class reunion on Oct. 8 at Albright Church on Old Stage Road. A catered meal will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The cost of the meal is $16, payable at the door. Class members are welcome to bring their spouse or a guest. Reservations are requested by Oct. 1 by calling Alyne Jaynes Stills at 423-525-7659. Anyone who has not been previously contacted by the reunion organizers is also asked to call.
DOEHLER JARVIS EMPLOYEE REUNION
Former employees of Doehler Jarvis/Farley Industries-TAC Aluminum/Casting-Southern Screw-NL/Permanent Mold Casting will have a reunion this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Hardin Park, Pavilion No. 2. Attendees are asked to bring their own lunch/snack and drinks, if desired.
DOTY’S CHAPEL UMC CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration will be held at Doty’s Chapel United Methodist Cemetery Decoration this Saturday, Oct. 1.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1971 REUNION
The 50th (plus 1) reunion of the Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will be held this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday tailgating and the Homecoming football game and a Saturday picnic at Veterans Park and a dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS Classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited to attend this celebration. Anyone who needs information about this reunion may email greenet@gcschools.net.
GREENEVILLE HIGH CLASS OF 1977 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1977 will have its 45th reunion on Oct. 14 and 15. Both evenings are very casual, and the only cost will be the food/drink items purchased. For more information, check the GHS Class of 1977 Facebook page or e-mail Jane (Martin) Tauscher at Jane.Tauscher@gmail.com.
KMART EMPLOYEE REUNION
Former employees of the Greeneville Kmart stores will be having a reunion on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak Road, at 1:30 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to either call or text Joan O’Dell at 423-328-2099.
LEESBURG RURITAN TURKEY SHOOT
Leesburg Ruritan will host a Turkey Shoot each Saturday, beginning Oct. 1 and continuing through April at 1429 Old Stagecoach Rd., in Jonesborough. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The cost will be $2.50 per round with a minimum of 5 rounds. Call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695 for more details.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Sgt. Elbert Kinser Detachment of the Marine Corps League will host a pancake breakfast on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan St. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children under 12.
MASSEY FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late Dock and Easter (Griffin) Massey will have a family reunion this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hardin Park Pavilion No. 2. Attendees are asked to bring a covered dish. Dinner will begin at noon. All family and friends are invited.
MOSHEIM RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Mosheim Ruritan Club will have its monthly all-you-can-eat country style breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 10 a.m., at the Ruritan building located at 7215 Blue Springs Pkwy. (near the caution light) in Mosheim. The menu includes tenderloin, country ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, eggs, orange juice, soft drinks and coffee. Take-outs are available. The cost is $8.
MT. HEBRON MEN OF FAITH BBQ SUPPER
The Mt. Hebron Men of Faith will sponsor a BBQ supper on Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m., at the Glendale Community Center on Buckingham Road. The cost is by donation.
NORTH GREENE HIGH CLASS OF 1977 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold a 45th reunion on Oct. 1 at Locust Springs Christian Retreat. Meal time is approximately 5:30 p.m., while attendees may arrive at 4:30 p.m. Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 26th. Those who wish to attend or have questions are asked to contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423 765 7413 or Valerie at 423 470 3361.
NOTRE DAME FALL FESTIVAL OF NATIONS
Notre Dame Church, 212 Mt. Bethel Rd., will host its 13th annual Fall Festival of Nations this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public invited come sample food from around the world and enjoy free live entertainment. Visit notredamechurchtn.org for more details.
RUPERT FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of John and Mary (Shoemaker) Rupert will have a reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Victory Church of God Fellowship Hall, 166 Sanford Circle. The fellowship hall doors will be open at 11 a.m. Come early and enjoy the fellowship. A group picture will be taken at 12:20 p.m. and lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring your favorite entrees and desserts for all to enjoy. If you play a musical instrument bring it and join in the music and singing after the meal. For further info, call Tommy Collins at 423-329-1949.
SOUTH GREENE HIGH CLASS OF 1972 REUNION
The South Greene High School Class of 1972 will have its 50th reunion on Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Caney Branch Fire Hall, 11970 Newport Hwy. There will be a catered meal, music and a program. Those who plan to attend are asked to send $15 per person by Oct. 10 to: Teddy Fillers, 194 Viking Circle, Greeneville, TN 37743.
ST. JAMES FIRE DEPT. BBQ FUNDRAISER
St. James Volunteer Fire Department will be having a BBQ fundraiser on Oct. 15, from 5-7 p.m., at Nolachuckey Elementary School. Plates will be $10. The meal will include BBQ, bun, chips, baked beans, coleslaw, (plus a drink, if dining in.) All proceeds will benefit the fire department.