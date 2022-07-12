AMERICAN LEGION POST No. 64
The American Legion Post No. 64 and auxiliary will meet Aug. 1. The American Legion Post No. 64 is located on 101 Longview Drive, in Greeneville. Light refreshments are served at 5:30 p.m. Meeting time is at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend. Any questions can be directed to Grady Barefield at 423-639-3775.
BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAIN DIVERS
Blue Ridge Mountain Divers is offering an open water diver certification course. Pool training sessions will be held at Hardin Park Pool, July 26 and 28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Course fee is $385 and includes mandatory online academics and 4 open water dives. Pre-registration is required. Contact Instructor Roger Skillman at 864-710-1567 or email:”blueridgemountaindivers@gmail.com” to register or for more information.
CEDAR HILL CPC
Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table July 18, from 11 a.m. until noon. Those who would like a free hot meal may drive by during this time, at 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, and pick up your meal.
CHRISTIAN SINGLES NETWORK
The Greeneville-Greene County Christian Singles Network 21+ will meet July 23, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2445 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. For more details, call 865-219-3535.
CDHS GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
The Chuckey Doak High School Girls Soccer Team is needing yard sale items. They will be having a yard sale to help offset expenses for their team this season. There is a white box trailer at the CDHS soccer field for donated items. The yard sale will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Please donate or shop with the team if you can. Hotdogs, chips, and drinks will be served also. The yard sale will be in the shaded area behind Chuckey Doak Middle School. For questions please contact Ashlee Shirey 423-358-5383.
GREENEVILLE OES
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 6 p.m.
GREENEVILLE REPUBLICAN WOMEN
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday at noon at the Harvest Family Restaurant, at 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The speaker will be Kevin Morrison County Mayor. Reservations are required and lunch is $15. For reservations call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314, or Joy Rader Nunnally, 423-552-8793.
GREENWOOD UMC
Greenwood United Methodist Church, 645 Sam Doak St., will be hosting a homemade ice cream supper and cookout Saturday from 4-7 p.m. Menu will consist of Angus burgers with all the fixings and of course homemade ice cream. Tickets are adults $10 and kids (ages 5-10) $6.
GREGORY FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late Alexander and Minnie Broyles Gregory will have their annual family reunion on Sunday at the Eastview Recreation Center. The covered dish meal will be served at noon. Ice and utensils will be furnished. All family and friends are invited to attend.
HARDIN’S CHAPEL RURITAN BBQ
The Hardin’s Chapel Ruritan Club will have their annual Pit Cooked Pork BBQ Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., drive thru only. Tickets may be purchased from club members for 1 pound of Pork BBQ for $10, and additional meal sides of 8 pack buns, pint of baked beans, pint of slaw, chips and ½ gallon tea or lemonade for $10. The pork BBQ will be $12 per pound at the door. For more information call 423-329-2243.
LIMESTONE RURITAN CLUB
The Limestone Ruritan Club will be hosting a full Country Breakfast Buffet on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. This is a hardy All-You-Can-Eat breakfast for $10 per plate and well worth it. The Ruritan Club is located on 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, Limestone.
MOSHEIM OES
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting July 18 at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal starting at 5:30 p.m.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN
South Central Ruritan will be hosting a Catfish Fry with all the fixings Friday night from 5-8:30 p.m. Cost is $10 a plate. Don’t go home and cook, come by and eat with friends and family
South Central Ruritan will be hosting Amateur Horse Show on Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m. and show starts at 6 p.m. You can pre-register by contacting Felicia at 423-737-1836 by midnight Friday. Concession stand will be open. Don’t forget to try Debbie’s hot fudge cakes!