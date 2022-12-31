AMERICAN LEGION POST 64 MEETING
The American Legion Post # 64 and auxiliary will have their monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 2, at the local post, 101 Longview Dr., in Greeneville. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. Status meeting will begin at 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome to attend.
ELBERT KINSER MARINE CORPS LEAGUE
The Elbert Kinser Marine Corps League Detachment No. 615 meets monthly on the second Thursday of the month at the VFW Post 1990, located at 70 Harlan Drive.
GREENE CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Jan. 9, at 6 p.m., at the local Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Road.
GREENE CO. SHRINE CLUB MEETING
The Greene County Shrine Club will meet Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m., at Casa Guerrero Restaurant.
GREENEVILLE-GC PUBLIC LIBRARY HOLIDAY CLOSURE
The Greeneville/Greene County Public Library and the T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library are both currently closed for the holidays. The GGC library will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3 ,at 8 a.m., and the T. Elmer Cox Library will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m.
GREENEVILLE-GC HUMANE SOCIETY HOLIDAY CLOSURE
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is closed through Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
MIDNIGHT ON MAIN NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
The Town of Greeneville will present Midnight on Main on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. All ages are invited to the free public event. Activities will be held at the intersection of Main and Depot streets. Party favors will be given to the first 100 attendees, including hats, noisemakers and glow accessories for this year’s theme “Let’s Glow Crazy!” There will be a ball drop and fireworks at midnight.
MIDWAY/MOSHEIM VFD FIREWORKS SALE
The Midway and Mosheim Volunteer Fire Departments are selling fireworks as a fundraising event at the Moshiem Volunteer Fire Department, 7700 West Andrew Johnson Hwy., through Saturday, Dec. 31. Hours for the sale are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Call 422-7227 for more details.
MISS EAST TN TEA PARTY
Young ladies, age 4 and up, are being invited to attend the Miss East Tennessee Tea Party on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1-3 p.m., at 410 South Main St., in Greeneville. Cost is $25 per person and $10 for siblings.
NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH AT GMI
The General Morgan Inn will host a New Year’s Eve Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Partygoers can choose from two packages: one with heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music, or another that also includes a deluxe guest room. For more information or to make reservations, call 423-787-7500.
NOLACHUCKEY RURITAN MEETING
The Nolachuckey Ruritan will meet Monday, Jan. 2, at the St. James Community Center. The business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 7 p.m.
SOMETHING BLUE BRIDAL FAIR
The Something Blue Bridal Fair will be held Jan. 7, from noon to 3 p.m., at the General Morgan Inn, 111 North Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Registered brides receive a swag bag upon entry and are eligible to win door prizes during a drawing at 2:30 p.m.. Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Call 787-1000 for more details.