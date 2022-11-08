AFF REPUBLICATION WOMEN MEETING
America First Federated Republican Women will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m., at the Crescent Auditorium, 615 W Main St., Greeneville. Guest speaker will be David Mills, Commander of Newport American Legion Post 41. Call Debbie Corey at 423-502-1702 or Betty Dorman at 423-329-3146 for more details.
APPALACHIAN HELPING HANDS
The Christmas Room at the Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is open on Thursdays and Saturdays through Dec. 17, from 9 a.m to noon. Christmas items and winter clothing will be available to those in need. Come early as it takes time to select items. AHH is located at the St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road. For more information, call 423-636-0098 during operating hours. AHH will be closed Thanksgiving Day.
BLUE SPRINGS DAY
The Blue Springs Historical Association will host Blue Springs Day — a free educational event at Blue Springs Church and Cemetery, 920 Main St., Mosheim, on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 2 p.m. The program will feature speaker Carolyn Gregg, who has written two books on the early history of the church and cemetery. Chad Fred Bailey, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, and his friends will be ready to help you find your ancestors or give advice how to research your family name. Others will help you learn how to become members of different genealogical societies in the area. Everyone is welcome.
CEDAR HILL CPC CLOTHING GIVEAWAYCedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will have a clothing giveaway this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 4170 Newport Hwy. Anyone in need is welcome.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH BAZAAR
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, will host a fundraising event on Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be crafts bazaar and baked items for sale. Concessions will open at 11 a.m. Special activities include kids games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Lighthouse Praise and Worship will perform at 2 p.m., followed by Pastor Tim Goss at 3 p.m. A Lord’s Acre Sale Auction will be held at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the building fund.
GC REPUBLICAN PARTY MEETING
The Greene County Republican Party will meet Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., at the local Republican headquarters, 914 Snapps Ferry Rd.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING
The Greene County Republican Women will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10, at noon, at Harvest Family Restaurant, 3124 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. The speaker will be Shanel Loveless, a member of the club, who will be speaking about the situation in the Ukraine and its affects on her family members living there. Also speaking will be Courtney Poe about caring for America. All veterans are invited. Reservations are required. Lunch cost is $15. For reservations, call Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE OES MEETING
Greeneville Chapter No. 223, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Greeneville Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a Pot-luck fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
LACE MAGNOLIAS FALL MARKET
Lace Magnolias will present its first-ever Fall Market on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Baileyton Park. Admission is free. For details, call 423-609-0735.
MOHAWK RURITAN LUNCH
Mosheim Ruritan Club will hold a curbside lunch pickup on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mohawk Community Center. The menu will be turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, bread and dessert. No drinks will be served. Cost is $8 adults and $4 children 12 and under. The meal is free to Mohawk area senior adults, age 60 and older.
MOSHEIM MASONS/ VETERANS DINNER
The Mosheim Eastern Star invites the Masons and their families and veterans and their families to a dinner in their honor on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Mosheim Masonic Lodge in Mosheim from 12;30-2 p.m.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
ROMEO UMC LUNCH
The ladies of Romeo United Methodist Church, 11095 Lonesome Pine Trail (Hwy 70), in Bulls Gap, will have a soup bean/hot dog lunch on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11a.m to 1 p.m.. Cost is by donation. Everyone welcome.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN BREAKFAST/DINNER
The South Central Ruritan Club will host its monthly country breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7-11 a.m. at the club building, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey. The menu will consist of biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, hash browns, apples, pancakes, apple biscuits and a drink. Cost is $10 a plate. On Sunday, Nov. 13, the club will host its annual Chicken and Ham Dinner, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the club building. The menu will also include potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert and a drink. Cost is $12 a plate.
SOUTH CENTRAL TURKEY SHOOT/SOUP BEAN SUPPER
A Turkey Shoot will be hosted Friday, Nov. 11 at the South Central Ruritan Club, 2636 Hwy. 10, in Chuckey. A soup bean meal with fried potatoes, greens, cornbread, dessert and drink will be available for $8 per plate.
VETERAN TO VETERAN CAFE
Caris Healthcare is sponsoring a free Veteran to Veteran Café at Peggy Ann Bakery on Nov. 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. This event is free for all veterans and their family. Freshly made doughnuts and coffee will be served. “No general agenda, just great conversation and friendships,” organizers say. For more information, please call Renee Lowery, Caris Healthcare Marketing Representative, at 423-638-2226.