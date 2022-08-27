AMERICAN LEGION MOTORCYCLE CLUB
The American Legion Riders will have their first meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the American Legion Post No. 64, located on 101 Long View Dr., in Greeneville. It is a meet and greet between motorcycle riders who are veterans. Everyone is welcome, including spouses who ride or ride as passengers.
ANCHOR OF HOPE CHURCH MEAL, MUSIC
Anchor of Hope Church will host live music and free food for the community on Sept. 24 at the Old Horse Creek Ruritan Club, 40 Williamson Rd., in Chuckey. A Taco Bar will be available beginning at 5 p.m. with live music, featuring the Amos and Margaret Raber Family, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is a free will offering. Bring a lawn chair for seating. For more details, call 423-329-2714 or visit www.bygraceministry.com.
BOWERS FAMILY GRAVE MARKER DEDICATION
Descendants of John Bowers (1772-1849) and Maria Magdalene Andes Bowers (1777-1854) are invited to meet at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Greene County, this Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., for a dedication service for the markers that have been placed on their graves. All friends are welcome.
CAMP CREEK RURITAN MUSIC FESTIVAL
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a Bluegrass and Southern Gospel Music Festival on Sept. 10, at Camp Creek Memorial Park, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The event will begin at 5 p.m. There will be music by The Foundations, Deer in the Headlights, and Ricker’s Pickers, featuring Eric Bowman. Meals and sandwiches will be available. Admission is free and open to the public.
GREENEVILLE CLASS OF ‘71 REUNION
The Greeneville High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th (plus one) reunion on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Events include Friday Homecoming football game and Saturday picnic at Veteran’s Park and dinner/dance at Link Hills Country Club. Members of the GHS classes of 1969, 1970, 1972 and 1973 are also invited. For more details, email greenet@gcschools.net. RSVPs are requested by Sept. 1.
GRIEFSHARE CLASS
Limestone Free Will Baptist Church will be hosting a 13-week GriefShare class, beginning on Sept. 1. The class will be held each Thursday afternoon, from 4 to 6 pm., through Dec. 1. Adults grieving the loss of a loved one are encouraged to attend. For more details, go online to GriefShare.org or call Cathy at 423-620-2804.
MOSHEIM VFD BENEFIT SUPPER, RAFFLE
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department is having a benefit spaghetti supper and a handgun raffle on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the fire hall, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy. Cost for the meal is $7 with children 5 and under eating free. Proceeds from the event will aid Mosheim VFD firefighter Michael Tolliver and his wife, Sierra, who were involved in a motorcycle accident in June. The raffle drawing for a Taurus 9mm handgun will take place following the meal on Facebook live. Raffle tickets are $5 each and available from any Mosheim VFD member. For more details, call 423-422-7227.
NORTH GREENE CLASS OF ‘77 REUNION
The North Greene High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Locust Springs Christian Retreat, 200 Bailey Lane. Guests may arrive at the Celebration Hall by 4:30 p.m. A catered, home-style meal, provided by Debbie S. Norton, will be available around 5:30 p.m. The cost per person is $25. Reservations can be made online with credit/debit/check options. For those that prefer to mail a check, a mailing address will be revealed upon registration check out. The direct link for updates to the NGHS Class of ’77 homepage is https://www.classcreator.com/Greeneville-Tennessee-North-Greene-1977/ . For more information or assistance with reservations, contact Jim at 423-552-7760, Roger at 423-765-7413 or Valerie at 423-470-3361.
JESSICA COLTER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP BENEFIT
A benefit concert, featuring musician Jeff Lane, will be held this Saturday, Aug. 27, to raise funds for the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship Fund. The event will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the Greeneville Moose Lodge, 728 Kiser Blvd. This event is open to ages 21 and older only. Admission is free to Moose Lodge members and $10 for non-members. Food and drinks will be sold. All proceeds will be used for the scholarship fund, which is available to college students pursuing a nursing degree.
PLEASANT HILL CHURCH BREAKFAST
Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Fox Road, will be serving a country breakfast on Sept. 10, from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Cost is by donation. The menu will consist of ham, sausage, bacon, gravy, biscuits, hash browns, fruit, coffee, orange juice and chocolate milk.
SEWING MACHINE WORKSHOP
The Cedar Creek FCE Club will host a class on learning the basics of a sewing machine on Sept. 14, beginning at 1 p.m., at the Greene County University of Tennessee Extension office. Limited space is available for this free workshop. Attendees can bring their own sewing machine, bobbin and thread color of their choice. There will be a demonstration on making a cup coaster. Light refreshments will be served. To register or for more details, email Lamanda Weston at lweston@utk.edu or call 423-798-1710.
WALKERTOWN CHURCH SUPPER
Walkertown Fellowship Church, 6885 Kingsport Hwy., will host an ice cream, hamburger and hot dog supper on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4-7 p.m., in the fellowship hall. Eat in or carry out. Cost is by donation.
WARREN FAMILY REUNION
The descendants of the late Sid and Flota (Waddell) Warren will hold a family reunion on Sept. 17, from noon to 4 p.m., at Hardin Park in the Kiwanis Pavilion near the pond. Bring a covered dish to share and a lawn chair for seating. For more information, call Ada (Warren) Tarlton at 423-639-2395, Lisa Warren at 423-278-0002 or Sammy Warren at 423-972-1760.
WEST GREENE CLASS OF ‘82 REUNION
The West Greene High School Class of 1982 will hold its 40th reunion on Friday, Sept. 9, at the high school prior to the “Battle of the Milk Can” football game against South Greene. Buddy’s BBQ will be served prior to the game at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. Cost is $15 per person at the door. Please let reunion organizers know if you plan to attend. Text or call Carol at 552-0442 or Patsy at 552-4896.