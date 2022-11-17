CAMP CREEK RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 a.m., at the club building, 2999 Camp Creek Rd. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage pancakes, eggs, hash browns and biscuits and gravy. Cost is $10 per plate. All veterans are invited to eat free of charge.
CROSSROADS COWBOY CHURCH BAZAAR
Crossroads Cowboy Church, 8275 Old Asheville Hwy., Greeneville, will host a fundraising event this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a crafts bazaar and bake sale. Concessions will open at 11 a.m. Special activities include kids games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Lighthouse Praise and Worship will perform at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tim Goss to speak at 3 p.m. A Lord’s Acre Sale Auction will be held at 4 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the church building fund.
CONTRA DANCE
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will present an After Thanksgiving Contra Dance on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Tusculum University, in the Chalmers Conference Room in the Niswonger Commons. A contra dance lesson will be held beginning at 7 p.m., followed by the dance at 7:30 p.m. There is no need to bring a partner or have previous experience. Wear comfortable shoes and clothes.
CEDAR HILL CPC SHEPHERD’S TABLE MEAL
The Shepherd’s Table will serve free, hot meals on Monday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Hwy. Those who would like a meal may drive by during this time to pick it up.
GC REPUBLICAN WOMEN CHRISTMAS PARTY
The Greene County Republican Women will hold a Christmas Party at the General Morgan Inn on Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by Monday, Nov.28. Tickets are $40 each. For tickets, call Courtney Poe at 423-470-6770, Nancy Wilson at 423-639-3314 or Joy Rader Nunnally at 423-552-8793.
GREENEVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE
Entry registration is continuing for the 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade. The event is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m., in downtown Greeneville. This year’s theme will be “Christmas Around the Globe. Participants are being challenged with creating a unique float or decorated vehicle that exemplifies a specific place and its culture from around the world. Registration forms are available at the Greene County Partnership office, 115 Academy St. Call 423-638-4111 or email info@greenecountypartnership.net for more details.
LIMESTONE RURITAN BREAKFAST
The Limestone Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast buffet this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7-10 a.m. at the club building, 121 Limestone Ruritan Road, in Limestone. The cost for this all-you-can-eat breakfast is $10.
MOSHEIM OES MEETING
Mosheim Chapter No. 292, The Order of the Eastern Star, will be meeting Monday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. in the Mosheim Masonic Lodge hall. There will be a fellowship meal prior to the meeting.
SOUTH CENTRAL RURITAN FISH FRY/ TURKEY SHOOT
The South Central Ruritan Club will host its monthly Fish Fry this Friday, Nov. 18, from 5-8 p.m. at the club building, 2636 Hwy. 107, in Chuckey. The menu will consist of fish, fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Cost is $10 per plate. IN addition, the Ruritan Club will also host a Turkey Shoot on Friday. Registration starts at 5 p.m., with the shoot to follow at 6 p.m.
ST. JAMES LUTHERAN JACOB’S WELL MEAL
St. James Lutheran Church Jacob’s Well ministry will be serving a hot turkey meal at Appalachian Helping Hands’ on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. Meals will be available either dine-in or carry out in the cafeteria beside Appalachian Helping Hands. AHH is located inside the St. James Community Center on St. James Road.
TURKEY TROT 5K
The 8th annual Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, beginning at 8 a.m. The route will begin and end at Greeneville High School. Registration will begin at 6:45 a.m. and end at 7:45 a.m. The entry fee is $20 students (K-12), $30 adults or $75 per family. Proceeds from the event supports education in the Greeneville City Schools.
VFW POST 1990 BENEFIT BREAKFAST
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1990 will host a benefit breakfast this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8-10 a.m., at the post home, 70 Harlan St., in Greeneville. The menu will consist of eggs, bacon, biscuits with sausage or pork loin, gravy, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk, OJ, water and soft drinks. Cost is $8 per ticket if purchased in advance and $10 purchased at the door. Children under 5 years of age eat free. Advanced purchases can be made Friday, from 2-6 p.m.. at the VFW Post 1990 at 70 Harlan St. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to repair the HVAC unit at the post home.